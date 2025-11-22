Advocate for Indigenous Freight Forwarders Commends Mahama for Tema Port Expansion, Says Project Boosting Jobs and 24-Hour Economy

The Advocate for Indigenous Freight Forwarders has applauded President John Dramani Mahama for the foresight that led to the expansion of the Tema Port, describing the project as a turning point for Ghana’s maritime sector and a major boost to indigenous freight forwarding businesses.

In a statement signed by its Convenor, Dr. Godfred Mawuli Tettey, the group said the US$1.5 billion expansion project—commissioned this year after its initial approval under Mahama’s previous administration—has begun delivering tangible economic gains despite the heavy criticism that surrounded the contract at the time.

According to Dr. Tettey, the expansion has transformed the Tema Port into one of Africa’s most efficient and modern gateways, enabling Ghana to compete favourably with major ports in the sub-region. He said critics who opposed the project years ago have now been proven wrong, as the facility is significantly improving vessel turnaround times, cargo handling efficiency and overall trade facilitation.

Dr. Tettey stressed that the upgraded terminal is generating new business for indigenous freight forwarders, clearing agents and haulage companies. He noted that the increased capacity and modern systems at the port are allowing local operators to process more cargo, serve more clients and grow their revenue. He added that the ripple effects of the project are evident in rising demand for services across the logistics chain.

The Advocate for Indigenous Freight also highlighted employment creation as one of the standout benefits of the port expansion. The statement said thousands of Ghanaians are securing jobs in areas such as port operations, trucking, customs processing, stevedoring and ancillary logistics services, contributing to improved livelihoods and economic expansion.

Commenting on the government’s push for a 24-Hour Economy, Dr. Tettey indicated that the policy is enhancing the gains of the port expansion by improving efficiency and reducing administrative delays in cargo clearing. He said the extended operational hours adopted by key port agencies and private operators are making it possible for freight forwarders to work with greater predictability and faster turnaround times.

He further noted that the combination of a world-class port and continuous economic operations strengthens Ghana’s position as a strategic logistics hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He urged the Transport Ministry and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to continue prioritizing the interests of indigenous freight operators to ensure that local businesses remain at the centre of Ghana’s trade transformation.

Dr. Tettey concluded that the expanded Tema Port is a national asset whose benefits must be maximized through inclusive policies, sustained government support and improved collaboration among stakeholders in the maritime and logistics ecosystem.