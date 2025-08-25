Advocacy Group Proposes Debrah-Ibrahim Mahama Partnership for NDC Future

A civil society organization is advocating for a political partnership between former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and businessman Ibrahim Mahama as the National Democratic Congress considers its leadership direction for upcoming elections.

Alex Tetteh, President of Citizen Eye Ghana, argues that combining Debrah’s political experience with Ibrahim Mahama’s business credentials could create a formidable electoral ticket for the opposition party. The proposal comes as the NDC evaluates potential leadership combinations ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

“Debrah has given his entire political life to the NDC with an untarnished record of loyalty, while Ibrahim Mahama has used his wealth to uplift society rather than to divide it,” Tetteh stated during discussions about the party’s future direction.

Julius Debrah’s political career spans multiple NDC administrations, from the Jerry Rawlings era through the John Atta Mills presidency and into the John Mahama administration, where he served as Chief of Staff. His supporters emphasize his consistent party loyalty and absence of political scandals throughout his decades of service.

Ibrahim Mahama, younger brother of former President John Mahama, has built prominence as both a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. His business interests span mining, aviation, and construction sectors, while his charitable activities include medical bill sponsorships, educational facility construction, and student fee payments.

Recent philanthropic activities attributed to Ibrahim Mahama include supporting medical expenses for individuals in need, contributing to the University of Ghana School of Law complex construction, and providing educational assistance to students both locally and internationally.

Tetteh described these activities as demonstrating “compassion from the heart” rather than publicity-driven charity, suggesting they reflect genuine commitment to social development beyond business interests.

The advocacy group’s proposal positions the potential partnership as balancing political experience with economic credibility. Debrah would bring institutional knowledge and grassroots connections, while Ibrahim Mahama would contribute business expertise and national visibility.

“The country is yearning for leaders who are both capable and compassionate,” Tetteh explained. “Debrah and Mahama represent exactly that, a combination of political discipline and human-centered leadership.”

Current NDC leadership structures do not yet reflect such a partnership, and party officials have not commented on the proposal. The NDC faces decisions about its presidential candidate selection process as it prepares for the 2028 election cycle.

The suggestion comes as political parties across Ghana evaluate leadership options following recent electoral outcomes. Opposition parties particularly focus on combinations that could appeal to diverse voter constituencies while maintaining party unity.

Whether this advocacy translates into formal political consideration remains unclear. The NDC’s internal processes for candidate selection will ultimately determine leadership arrangements regardless of external recommendations.

Political observers note that such partnerships require careful negotiation of roles, responsibilities, and party positioning. The success of any potential collaboration would depend on alignment of political objectives and effective campaign messaging.