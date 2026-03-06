Advans Ghana Rewards Customer Loyalty: “Aha Ye Dɛ” Promo Winners Celebrate the Power of Savings

In a vibrant ceremony brimming with excitement and gratitude, Advans Ghana Savings and Loans has rewarded its most dedicated customers for their exceptional savings discipline, with a courageous woman entrepreneur walking away with the ultimate prize—an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa.

The event, held at the company’s Newton-Mallam Atta branch in Accra, brought together management, staff, and clients to celebrate the successful conclusion of the “Advans Aha Ye dɛ” promotional campaign, which ran from September to December last year.

Savings: A Habit That Transforms Lives

Addressing a gathering of award winners, branch staff, and invited guests, the Chief Executive Officer of Advans Ghana Savings and Loans, Mr Guillaume Valence, underscored the deeper significance of the occasion beyond the material rewards.

“Today, we are here to celebrate our winners. But beyond that, what we want to celebrate is the power of a habit—the power of savings,” Mr Valence stated to rousing applause. “Beyond the prizes today, this is about trust, discipline, and the value of saving consistently.”

The CEO explained that Advans Ghana, as a financial institution regulated by the Bank of Ghana, exists primarily to serve small business owners through loans, deposit products, investment portfolios, and insurance packages. However, he emphasised that the institution’s mission extends far beyond basic financial transactions.

“We believe that the loan itself is good, but the loan with a powerful savings habit takes our clients way, way further,” he said. “Saving regularly helps families prepare for their future and helps businesses grow, step by step. We know it’s not always easy. It requires a lot of discipline when we set targets for ourselves. Saving every day, every week—we always have challenges along the way.”

Mr Valence stressed that Advans Savings and Loans views its role as partners in their clients’ financial journeys. “Our responsibility is to support our clients in building strong, healthy, and sustainable savings habits over time. This savings promotion was created with that belief in mind.”

Women at the Forefront of Financial Discipline

In a particularly poignant moment, the CEO noted that the grand prize winner was a woman—a development he described as significant, coming just days before International Women’s Day.

“It is a sign to see that our grand prize winner today is a woman,” Mr Valence said, turning to acknowledge the winner. “At Advans Savings and Loans, we really believe that women play a major role in our families, in the businesses we manage, and in the Ghanaian economy. We want to recognise you not only as a client but also as a resilient woman, disciplinedly saving over time to achieve meaningful results.”

The CEO revealed that women constitute 61 per cent of Advans Ghana’s clientele, reflecting the institution’s commitment to gender inclusion. He announced that the company has launched a programme called “Advanser,” designed specifically to prioritise women clients and help scale their businesses to the next level.

“None of this would have been possible without our people,” Mr Valence added, extending heartfelt appreciation to branch teams, field officers, and head office staff. “Our field officers are the ones closest to our customers every day. In this particular promo, they are the ones explaining how to save, what habits to develop, and what consistency to put in place. Day after day, they build relationships and mutual respect with our clients.”

Simple Mechanics, Powerful Outcomes

Mr Seth Micah Nunoo, Chief Business Development Officer, provided insights into the promo’s structure and overwhelming response. “We are here to celebrate something which is very simple but profound—the habit of savings. Saving is very, very important for us to accomplish our goals. At Advans Ghana, we believe that if you save, you bridge barriers.”

According to Mr Nunoo, thousands of clients participated in the “Advans Aha Ye dɛ” promo, which operated on straightforward dynamics. “We wanted clients to save multiples of GH¢500. The overall winner in each branch would be the person able to save the highest number of multiples within the promotion period.”

He explained that the top three winners from each of the company’s 21 branches in the Greater Accra Region received various prizes, ranging from essential home appliances to business equipment. The overall national winner would enjoy a grand experience outside Ghana’s shores—a vacation package to celebrate their achievement.

Mr Nunoo reassured customers that this would not be the last such initiative. “At Advans, we continue to promote savings, financial discipline, and inclusion. There will be a lot, a lot, and a lot of other promos like this.”

Grand Prize Winner: Agnes Naadu’s Triumph

The highlight of the ceremony was the announcement of the overall winner: Mrs Agnes Naadu, proprietor of Agna Enterprise and a customer at the Okaishie branch. Her exceptional savings discipline throughout the promotional period earned her a fully paid trip to South Africa, including two nights’ accommodation at a premier destination.

Speaking in an interview after receiving her award, an emotional Mrs Naadu expressed profound gratitude to the management and staff of Advans Savings and Loans.

“I am deeply thankful for this recognition,” she said. “It was not about winning a prize for me—it was about building a better future for my business and my family. I encourage existing customers and those who have not yet joined Advans to concentrate on mobilising their savings here. The discipline pays off in ways you cannot imagine.”

Other Major Winners

The first runner-up position went to Mr Isaac Larbi of the Kaneshie Branch, who walked away with a sleek 55-inch Flat Screen Television to brighten his home entertainment experience.

The third prize was awarded to Mr Bernard Oduro, who received a double-decker refrigerator—a valuable addition that promises to enhance his household’s convenience and food preservation capacity.

Additionally, three customers from each of the 21 branches across the Greater Accra Region received consolation prizes ranging from soundbars and blenders to rice cookers, ensuring that the spirit of the celebration reached every corner of the company’s operational area.

Trust: The Foundation of Banking

Throughout his address, Mr Valence returned to a central theme—trust. “You know that Advans Savings and Loans is not just a financial institution; it is a regulated financial institution. We operate under the supervision of the Bank of Ghana. We have a licence to operate, a licence to accept your funds and manage them.”

He acknowledged the ongoing transformation in Ghana’s financial landscape, where microfinance institutions are becoming increasingly robust. “Advans Savings and Loans is playing a major role. At Advans, trust is not only a slogan—it is a responsibility. When we make commitments to our customers, we honour them.”

The CEO also touched on the company’s broader impact roadmap, which extends beyond core banking operations to address climate action, client protection, and gender empowerment. “We work on what we call gender—to push women further. It is a very good sign that our winner is a woman.”

Looking Ahead

As the ceremony drew to a close, Mr Valence left the gathering with a message of hope and continuity. “Before I end, I want to say that this is not the last promo. Let me close simply: thank you again for your trust, thank you for your discipline, and thank you for choosing Advans Savings and Loans.”

For the award winners and the hundreds of customers who participated in the “Advans Aha Ye dɛ” promo, the message was clear: in the world of savings, consistency and discipline truly pay off. And for Advans Ghana Savings and Loans, the celebration was not just about rewarding past performance—it was about reinforcing a savings culture that will sustain Ghanaian families and businesses for years to come.

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Ltd is a subsidiary of the Advans Group, headquartered in Paris with presence in nine countries across Africa and Asia, serving more than one million clients worldwide. In Ghana, the institution operates multiple branches across eight regions, with its head office located in Accra-Newtown .

