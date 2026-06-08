Advans Ghana Posts GH¢67m Profit on GH¢900m Lending Push

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans more than tripled its profit in 2025, earning GH¢66.9 million after disbursing GH¢900 million in new loans across the country’s micro and small business sector.

The full-year result represents a 256 percent jump from GH¢18.7 million in 2024 and builds on strong momentum throughout the year. The institution posted GH¢23.1 million in the first half alone, a 400 percent increase over the same period in 2024. The second half proved even sharper, adding GH¢43.8 million as lending volume accelerated.

The gross loan portfolio grew from GH¢390 million to GH¢580 million over the year, while client deposits rose 56 percent to GH¢430 million, reflecting growing confidence among savers. The active client base reached 149,000.

Women’s financial inclusion drove a significant share of the growth. The institution’s 86,000 female clients form a structural pillar of its base, and through the AdvansHER programme, loans extended to women grew 52 percent while the average loan size rose 17 percent, indicating both broader access and the expansion of businesses led by women. Advans Ghana also trained more than 30,000 women farmers in business skills and directed GH¢10.2 million into rice and shea agricultural value chains.

Digital adoption continued to scale. Transactions through digital channels rose 48 percent, powered by USSD services and the MyAdvans GH mobile application, which allows clients beyond traditional banking coverage to manage their accounts remotely.

Managing Director Guillaume Valence pointed to the institution’s fundamentals as the source of the gains: “Purpose, vision, and disciplined execution are what drive our growth,” he said.

The year brought two external validations. Advans Ghana received the Client Protection Certification at Silver Level from global ratings body MFR, affirming its transparent lending practices, alongside ISO 27001 certification confirming its information security management meets international standards.

The institution enters 2026 under the theme “Raising the Standard,” with a stated focus on scaling operations, deepening client services and investing in staff capability.

Since its founding, Advans Ghana has distributed over 250,000 loans totalling more than GH¢4 billion. Licensed by the Bank of Ghana since 2007 and part of the Advans Group, which is headquartered in Paris and operates across six African countries serving more than 740,000 clients, the institution now runs 20 branches across nine regions.