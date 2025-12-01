Advans Ghana Launches Overdraft Facility for Small Businesses

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans has officially launched a new overdraft facility designed to provide micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) with rapid access to short term working capital.

The facility, unveiled at a ceremony at Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on November 19, addresses the longstanding challenge of timely liquidity faced by thousands of small businesses across the country.

The overdraft pilot is running in four branches: Okaishie, Kaneshie, Koforidua, and Romanhill in Kumasi. It is open to current clients, new customers, and businesses banking elsewhere who can provide verifiable financial documentation. The facility forms part of Advans Ghana’s broader strategy to expand flexible credit solutions that enable businesses to respond quickly to urgent operational demands, seasonal pressures, and emerging opportunities.

Speaking at the launch, Guillaume Valence, Managing Director of Advans Ghana, said the new facility was developed after extensive engagement with the company’s nationwide client base. Our clients consistently told us that while long term loans support expansion, they often face immediate cashflow needs that cannot wait. This overdraft is designed to give MSMEs the agility to act in the moment without eroding their working capital, he explained.

Whether it is clearing a container, securing discounted stock, or meeting a sudden obligation, timely credit can make the difference between lost opportunity and business continuity, Mr Valence added. He noted that Advans’ people centred model, with more than 700 staff, including over 300 relationship officers, enables close understanding of client operations and the financial pressures that confront MSMEs daily.

We built this product responsibly. Overdrafts must be used wisely, which is why we have strong monitoring mechanisms and a clear return to zero policy to prevent long term indebtedness. Responsible finance is central to what we do, he stated.

The new facility was developed in collaboration with GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), the German development agency, which has been working closely with Advans Ghana and other financial institutions since 2024 to design SME (small and medium enterprises) focused financial solutions.

Cynthia Odonkor, Component Manager at GIZ Ghana, said the overdraft directly responds to one of the most critical challenges facing Ghanaian businesses. Timely working capital is one of the biggest obstacles for MSMEs. A delayed payment or sudden expense can destabilise even a promising business, she noted.

This overdraft offers flexible short term liquidity and fast access to funds, but it also incorporates responsible lending practices that protect customers while supporting business continuity. Our partnership with Advans shows what is possible when development partners and financial institutions work together with a shared purpose, Mrs Odonkor added.

In her remarks, Barbara Odei, Chief Sales and Development Officer at Advans Ghana, highlighted the institution’s growing footprint and longstanding commitment to SME development. Advans Ghana now serves more than 146,000 customers through 21 branches and digital channels, with a lending portfolio of over GH¢540 million, she said.

Sixty one percent of our loans go to women, and this overdraft will expand opportunities for even more entrepreneurs across Ghana. We see this as another step forward in our mission to be a reliable partner to small businesses, Mrs Odei noted.

The launch event brought together a cross section of Ghana’s business community, including traders, importers, manufacturers, women led enterprises, and representatives from various SME associations. Customers from multiple sectors including retail, agribusiness, logistics, light manufacturing, services, and technology were present to explore how the facility could support their operations.

Representatives from financial sector associations, development partners, and local business chambers also attended the ceremony. The event provided opportunities for networking and engagement between financial service providers and business owners seeking solutions to working capital challenges.

The overdraft facility forms part of Advans Ghana’s evolving portfolio of SME solutions, which includes term loans, working capital loans and the recently introduced spot loan for urgent short term needs. The new product expands the institution’s commitment to supporting the backbone of Ghana’s economy at a time when fluctuating costs, exchange rate pressures and seasonal market cycles are shaping business performance.

Advans Ghana expects gradual uptake among existing borrowers as well as interest from businesses seeking alternative financing outside the traditional banking sector. The institution has emphasized that the facility includes strong safeguards to ensure responsible borrowing and prevent clients from falling into debt traps.

The overdraft facility allows businesses to access funds quickly when urgent needs arise, such as purchasing inventory at discounted rates, meeting unexpected operational expenses, or bridging gaps between receivables and payables. Unlike traditional term loans, overdrafts provide flexibility in drawing and repaying funds within agreed limits.

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Limited is a subsidiary of the Advans Group, headquartered in Paris, France with a presence in six countries in Africa. In Ghana, Advans serves over 146,000 clients through 21 branches across nine regions: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Volta, Northern, Central, Western and Eastern, with its target markets mainly being micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

Advans Ghana is a financial institution licensed by the Bank of Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2007 as a Savings and Loans company to primarily provide financial services to the underserved population targeting MSMEs in Ghana. In October 2008, Advans Ghana received its business operating permit.

The institution has received multiple awards for its commitment to financial inclusion and customer service, including recognition as Innovation Excellence Award winner in 2025 by the France Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These accolades reflect Advans Ghana’s consistent focus on developing products that address real market needs while maintaining high service standards.