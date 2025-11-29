Advancing world China studies to enrich the garden of world civilizations

By He Yin,

The second edition of the World Conference on China Studies was held in Shanghai from October 13 to 15, bringing together around 500 experts and scholars from China and abroad for in-depth discussions under the theme “Historical and Contemporary China: A Global Perspective.”

Through dialogue and exchanges, the event highlighted China’s academic achievements, openness, and contributions to human civilization, offering profound insights into the historical, practical, and global dimensions of China’s development path.

Interest in China studies has grown steadily worldwide. Scholars from diverse backgrounds are increasingly engaging with China through global academic dialogues, broadening the horizons and deepening its intellectual rigor. This expansion of “world China studies” reflects a global desire to understand China as a civilization with enduring relevance.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping has placed great importance on advancing world China studies. At the symposium on philosophy and social sciences held in 2016, he explicitly called for promoting China studies overseas. In 2023, in his congratulatory letter to the World Conference on China Studies – Shanghai Forum, Xi emphasized the need to continuously promote China studies worldwide, foster mutual exchange of civilizations, and inject intellectual and cultural strength into the flourishing garden of world civilizations. His remarks provided important guidance for the global development of China studies.

As a cross-cultural academic endeavor, world China studies naturally serves as a bridge connecting Chinese and foreign civilizations. Just as the Chinese civilization has evolved through exchanges and mutual learning with others, the global study of China has been enriched by diverse cultural perspectives.

Many scholars characterize world China studies as “the study of China in intercultural exchange” and “the platform for mutual learning among civilizations.” It encompasses both a Chinese narrative rooted in indigenous traditions and the interpretations of international scholars, enabling broader understanding and shared progress.

Timothy Brook, a Canadian sinologist and recipient of the 2023 Award for Distinguished Contributions to China Studies, noted that the term ‘world’ in ‘world China studies’ highlights the importance of transcending cultural barriers and narrowing cognitive gaps between nations and civilizations through deeper mutual understanding.

When scholars from varying academic traditions and cultural backgrounds engage in the study of China, their dialogue not only helps the world understand a more authentic, multidimensional China but also promotes inter-civilizational understanding and enriches global human culture. In this sense, world China studies has become an intellectual platform for embracing diversity and fostering harmonious coexistence among civilizations.

Importantly, the field encompasses both historical and contemporary China. The growing international interest in China studies reflects a broader desire to understand its current trajectory. Many scholars are studying China to better reflect on their own societies, to understand the world, to grasp the pulse of the times, and to gain insights into future trends.

China’s pursuit of national rejuvenation through modernization, distinct from traditional East-West or ancient-modern dichotomies, has attracted scholars from both developed and developing countries. Key concepts such as high-quality development, new quality productive forces, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the four major global initiatives have increasingly become central to international academic discourse.

As modernization remains a shared aspiration across nations, China’s experience offers valuable insights for others exploring their own development paths. The expanding research on Chinese modernization not only enriches global modernization theory but also contributes practical knowledge for countries navigating complex transitions.

To understand the world today, one must examine its historical foundations, explore its cultural heritage. To achieve shared progress, civilizations must engage in mutual learning. Looking ahead, advancing world China studies will help the international community gain a deeper understanding of Chinese civilization and its development path, foster greater intercultural dialogue, support collective responses to global challenges, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.