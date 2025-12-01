Adutwum Promises Golden Age of Jobs Through Technology

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has unveiled plans to establish what he terms a golden age of employment opportunities powered by Information Technology (IT) if elected as party leader and subsequently as president.

The former Education Minister told party delegates and supporters that Ghana’s transformation depends fundamentally on addressing poverty with urgency. He argued that fulfilling political promises becomes impossible without first tackling the nation’s economic hardship.

“If you do not have the urgency to eradicate poverty, you cannot do any of your other promises,” Adutwum stated during campaign engagements.

He highlighted Ghana’s minimum wage of 19.97 cedis per day, which he noted falls significantly below the World Bank’s poverty threshold of three dollars per day. According to Trading Economics data, Ghana’s daily minimum wage increased to 19.97 cedis in 2025 from 18.15 cedis in 2024.

“If in a day one is not paid 33 cedis, the person is poor. Our minimum wage is below the poverty line. This is sad,” Adutwum remarked.

The Bosomtwe lawmaker described a paradox where many Ghanaians remain impoverished despite being employed. He characterized this phenomenon as the working poor, noting that employment alone does not guarantee escape from poverty.

“We have a lot of people working in this country, but they are poor, the working poor,” he observed.

Drawing inspiration from the United States, Adutwum referenced America’s declaration of a war on poverty, which he credited with helping trigger that nation’s economic transformation. He believes Ghana can achieve similar success by aggressively generating technology driven employment opportunities.

The flagbearer hopeful outlined specific initiatives including establishing IT hubs for processing, application development, software engineering, and data entry to create employment for university and tertiary graduates. He cited India as an example of a country that adopted this strategy and achieved global competitiveness in technology services.

“When we talk about the war on poverty, we are talking about creating employment for our university and tertiary graduates by setting up IT hubs for processing, app development, software engineering, and data entry,” Adutwum explained.

His vision encompasses establishing cybersecurity opportunities to strengthen Ghana’s digital defense capabilities. He emphasized that this sector alone could generate thousands of employment opportunities for graduates.

“The defence of Ghana needs cybersecurity more. We have to find ways to protect our data from being accessed. This space could create lots of jobs for our graduates,” he said.

Adutwum emphasized that such technology driven initiatives would create local employment while simultaneously opening pathways for skilled Ghanaians to work internationally. He stressed the importance of conducting a comprehensive manpower needs assessment to effectively guide job creation efforts.

“I will create the golden age of jobs. Anyone can do IT jobs,” he declared with confidence.

The campaign message centers on building a modern economy anchored in technology, innovation, and skilled human capital development to lift millions out of poverty. During his Hope Tour in the Ashanti Region, Adutwum positioned poverty alleviation as the central theme of his presidential bid.

Addressing delegates at Manhyia North on November 28, 2025, he promised to introduce grants helping women and men traders secure and grow their businesses. He described himself as a leader ready to guide the party through its next phase, using biblical imagery to reassure delegates of his commitment.

The former minister dismissed critics who suggested he entered politics merely to test the waters, stating that with divine guidance and hard work, he would be elected flagbearer. He told former party executives that politics serves to change people’s destinies and pledged never to abandon party supporters.

Adutwum has positioned himself as a unifying figure capable of bringing together all party factions following internal contests. He argued that only a united NPP can reclaim power in the 2028 general elections, according to a November 17, 2025 report.

Businessman Nana Agyenim Boateng, also known as Gyataba, has endorsed Adutwum’s presidential bid, comparing him to former President John Kufuor and praising his humility and intelligence. He suggested party unity requires leaders whose followers refrain from attacking others.

The Bosomtwe Member of Parliament has also pledged to introduce free university education if elected, arguing the policy is achievable given Ghana’s successful implementation of Free Senior High School (SHS). He questioned why free education cannot extend to tertiary level where students only pay academic fees, unlike secondary level where feeding costs are included.

During his Ashanti Regional campaign tour, he revealed welfare initiatives intended to improve livelihoods of party grassroots should he become flagbearer and eventually president. He warned that failure to introduce such interventions could push young people toward the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which currently pays first year fees for students in public universities.

Adutwum cited his personal experience growing up in poverty as the son of a cocoa farmer as motivation for championing pro poor policies that could uplift vulnerable families. He argued the NPP, having pioneered Free SHS, must take the next bold step to make education fully accessible.

In the Ahafo Region, he pledged to transform the area into a hub for tourism and smart cities if elected president, promising major infrastructure and skills development reforms. He criticized mining companies operating in the region for failing to employ local residents, highlighting the need for stronger investment in technical and engineering education.

The former minister told delegates at Duayaw Nkwanta in Tano North constituency that history favors his candidacy as a first time presidential aspirant. He cited former leaders Dr. K.A. Busia and Dr. Hilla Limann as examples of political figures who triumphed on their first attempt.

Adutwum formally declared his intention to contest for NPP flagbearership in June 2025 under the hashtag TheAdutwumFactor, stating he was stepping forward with humility, conviction, and a resolute heart. The party’s presidential primaries are tentatively scheduled for January 2026, pending ratification by the National Delegates Conference in July.

He served as Education Minister under the NPP government and is widely recognized for spearheading reforms in Ghana’s education sector. The Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere, urged all flagbearer aspirants to focus campaigns on ideas and development oriented policies rather than resorting to insults and personal attacks.

“This is the time to stay united as a political party and choose a candidate who will reclaim power in 2028,” the regional chairman stated, praising Adutwum for showing maturity in his campaigns.

The NPP lost the 2024 general elections to the NDC, led by President John Dramani Mahama. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer, selected Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate rather than Adutwum, who had publicly expressed interest in the position.

In a July 21, 2025 interview on Channel One TV, Adutwum stated he holds no animosity toward Bawumia over being overlooked for the running mate slot. He noted that if he were angry, he would not have campaigned for Bawumia, emphasizing that nobody campaigned for the former vice president more than he did.