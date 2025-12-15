Adutwum Pledges Tweneboah Koduah University for Kumawu if Elected President

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Yaw Osei Adutwum pledged to establish Tweneboah Koduah University at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region during a campaign visit to delegates on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Adutwum, a former Education Minister, highlighted his previous work in the constituency, citing developments such as the Besoro modern school building and a model Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) school in Kumawu. He emphasized that Kumawu was not neglected during his tenure as Minister and assured delegates that he would continue supporting the area as President.

The presidential aspirant stated that Tweneboah Koduah University would be a full university rather than a senior high school, promising a major expansion of tertiary education in the area. The pledge aligns with his broader campaign agenda to introduce free university education across Ghana, a move aimed at increasing access to higher education and strengthening the country’s human capital.

The visit forms part of the second phase of his Hope Tour in the Ashanti Region, intended to consolidate support ahead of the NPP’s January 2026 presidential primaries. During the tour, Adutwum has been meeting delegates across constituencies to present his vision for Ghana’s development and education sector transformation.

Adutwum served as Education Minister from March 2021 after four years as Deputy Minister under Mathew Opoku Prempeh. During his tenure, he implemented significant reforms including expanding STEM education and making history on November 21, 2024 by commissioning 80 educational projects in a single day, a milestone achievement in Ghana’s education sector.

The former minister holds a doctorate in Educational Policy, Planning, and Administration from the University of Southern California, a master’s degree in Education Management from the University of La Verne, and a bachelor’s degree in Land Economy from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Before entering politics, Adutwum founded New Designs Charter Schools in South Los Angeles and worked as a Mathematics and Information Technology teacher at Manual Arts High School for ten years.

Adutwum represents Bosomtwe Constituency in Parliament and retained his seat in the 2024 general elections against Abdullah Hamidu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He won his first parliamentary seat in 2016 and has served multiple terms representing the Ashanti Region constituency. Through his YOA Foundation, he has provided full scholarships to 150 bright students from his constituency to pursue Engineering and Medicine at selected universities in Ghana.

The NPP presidential primaries scheduled for January 2026 will determine who leads the party into future elections after the party’s defeat in the December 2024 general elections. Adutwum faces competition from several aspirants as the party seeks to rebuild and select new leadership following the electoral loss.

Businessman and politician Nana Agyenim Boateng, also known as Gyataba, recently endorsed Adutwum’s candidacy, stating the NPP could break its losing streak in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency with Adutwum as flagbearer. Boateng praised Adutwum’s track record and described him as the best candidate among the aspirants who could shift national dynamics for the party.