Adutwum Launches Anti-Poverty Campaign for NPP Leadership

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has repositioned his New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign around poverty alleviation while dismissing critics who suggested his political ambitions represent mere experimentation ahead of the January 31, 2026 primaries.

The Bosomtwe Member of Parliament launched what he termed a “Hope Tour” across the Ashanti Region, declaring his intention to lead a comprehensive war against poverty while seeking to broaden his appeal beyond education reform credentials that defined his ministerial tenure.

Speaking to former party executives during his regional campaign launch, Adutwum addressed perceptions about his political credentials, acknowledging criticism about his familiarity with Ghana’s political landscape compared to American politics where he previously worked.

“People said I came to test the waters, that I don’t know Ghana’s political terrain and only know America. But I like it when people say that,” Adutwum told the gathering, expressing confidence in his campaign prospects despite facing established competitors in the race.

The former minister emphasized divine support and personal commitment as foundations for his flagbearer ambitions, declaring he would work wholeheartedly for Ghana and party members if elected to lead the NPP into the 2028 general election.

Adutwum’s poverty-focused messaging represents strategic positioning as he competes against prominent figures including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, and Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong in the upcoming primaries.

“I will lead the war against poverty, and I will win that war and liberate everybody,” Adutwum declared to cheering supporters, framing economic empowerment as central to his leadership vision beyond his established education policy expertise.

The campaign has gained notable endorsements, including support from businessman and politician Nana Agyenim Boateng, popularly known as Gyataba, who compared Adutwum’s leadership qualities to former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s attributes.

Gyataba praised Adutwum as humble and intelligent, describing him as a unifying leader whose supporters refrain from attacking other candidates. The endorser expressed confidence that Adutwum represents the change needed to reclaim power for the NPP in 2028.

“Yaw Adutwum is a replica of Kufuor; he is humble and intelligent. We need a change, and the one who will reclaim power for the NPP is Yaw Osei Adutwum,” Gyataba stated during recent campaign activities.

The endorsement draws strategic parallels between Adutwum and Kufuor, who remains popular within NPP circles and represents successful presidential leadership that delivered economic growth and democratic governance during his 2001-2009 tenure.

Adutwum’s campaign faces the challenge of distinguishing his candidacy in a competitive field while building delegate support across regions where he lacks the established networks of his competitors, particularly in areas outside the Ashanti Region.

Recent campaign activities have included engagements with market traders in Kumasi, where Railway Market vendors declared support for his candidacy, indicating growing grassroots momentum within his home region.

The former minister has emphasized party unity as essential for electoral success, positioning himself as a candidate capable of healing divisions within the NPP following the party’s defeat in the December 2024 general election.

His “Hope Tour” represents systematic efforts to build delegate support ahead of the primaries, with planned meetings across various constituencies as the race intensifies among the five declared aspirants seeking to convince party members of their leadership credentials.

Campaign strategists suggest Adutwum’s education background and reform achievements provide policy credibility that could appeal to delegates seeking candidates with proven track records in government service and technical competence.

However, political analysts note that flagbearer elections often depend on delegate loyalty networks and regional power dynamics rather than solely on policy credentials or ministerial performance records.

The January 2026 primaries will test whether Adutwum’s anti-poverty messaging and unity appeals can translate into delegate votes against competitors with longer political histories and more extensive party networks.

Success for the former education minister would require building coalitions across regions while maintaining his Ashanti Region base, where his parliamentary representation provides natural advantages in delegate mobilization efforts.