Adutwum Gains Support from New Edubiase and Bekwai

The New Edubiase and Bekwai Constituencies have openly endorsed policies proposed by Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, a leading contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026. The endorsements mark the latest show of support during his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, which commands the largest bloc of delegates in the party.

Dr. Adutwum’s proposed interventions include grants for traders, the appointment of constituency welfare officers to oversee party affairs, training of 100 engineers from each constituency, nationwide expansion of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, and a Free University policy to eliminate financial barriers to tertiary education for Ghanaian students.

Delegates and party members praised what they describe as practical, innovative, and people centered policies aimed at addressing longstanding concerns within the party. Several delegates expressed enthusiasm during recent campaign stops, noting that the proposals speak directly to grassroots needs.

One delegate stated that the Free University initiative demonstrates forward thinking beyond immediate politics. Another described the engineering training proposal as visionary and capable of providing real opportunities for youth. A third delegate said the constituency welfare officer plan shows understanding of ground level struggles and would strengthen the NPP across the country.

Addressing delegates on Wednesday, November 26, Dr. Adutwum called for national commitment to fighting poverty through strengthening Ghana’s education system. He said ensuring every Ghanaian child has access to quality education that empowers them for the future remains the most sustainable way to transform lives and communities.

Adutwum emphasized that education remains the most powerful weapon in eradicating poverty and bridging inequality. “It’s time we wage war on poverty through a strong and effective education system,” he declared. “If we get education right, everything else will fall into place, from job creation and innovation to national development.”

The former Minister of Education is seeking to leverage the political weight of the Ashanti Region, which has 47 constituencies and represents the NPP’s most dependable stronghold. The region has been decisive in internal contests, consistently delivering high numbers for preferred candidates.

Dr. Adutwum told delegates during his latest campaign tour that the Ashanti vote has historically shaped the party’s success and will again play a defining role in selecting the next flagbearer. He dismissed claims that appealing to his home region amounts to tribal politics, insisting that local support for familiar candidates is a global political phenomenon.

“It is a fact that in politics, people vote massively for candidates from their own stock, both in Ghana and across the world. I am counting on you to push me to the presidency,” he said. The Bosomtwe Member of Parliament argued that he offers a leadership vision extending beyond regional considerations and speaks to national development.

During his Ashanti Regional campaign, which began on Tuesday, November 25, Dr. Adutwum received warm receptions from party supporters and delegates when he visited the Atwima Nwabiagya South, Atwima Nwabiagya North, and Bosomtwe constituencies. His interactions were marked by enthusiastic receptions and open declarations of support.

Delegates described him as the candidate who carries little political baggage compared to his contenders. They expressed confidence in his integrity, an attribute they believe will be crucial for securing victory in the 2028 general elections. Many pledged full support and promised to vote for him in the upcoming presidential primaries.

Addressing the delegates, Dr. Adutwum said his desire to lead the party and eventually Ghana stems from a personal mission to confront poverty. He explained that his upbringing as the son of a cocoa farmer exposed him to harsh realities of deprivation. Despite achieving excellent grades, he recounted struggles securing admission to secondary school, describing his journey out of poverty as testimony of divine grace.

These experiences, he said, fuel his determination to offer leadership that places the needs of the poor at the center of national development. He told delegates that every constituency would have its own welfare officer who would compile local issues and forward them for action at the national level. He assured delegates that an Adutwum administration would not overlook sacrifices and hard work of grassroots members whose efforts would contribute to his presidency.

Dr. Adutwum cited his record in the education sector as evidence of his ability to deliver reforms at scale. He pointed to transforming public schools, bringing STEM education to Ghana, and revamping Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as accomplishments during his tenure as Minister of Education under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

The NPP presidential primary features five aspirants: Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum. The party is seeking to elect a candidate who can lead them to victory in the 2028 general elections after losing the 2024 presidential race.