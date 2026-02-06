Aduana vow to topple Kotoko in MTN FA CUP showdown

The MTN FA Cup has once again delivered a compelling narrative, with the Round of 16 draw setting up a fierce battle between Asante Kotoko and Aduana FC, while also throwing up an equally intriguing duel between FC Samartex 1996 and Medeama SC.

The clash between Kotoko and Aduana has immediately taken centre stage, not only because of the stature of both clubs, but also due to the bold reactions that followed the draw.

Defending champions Asante Kotoko were paired with the Dormaa-based Aduana FC in what many describe as a final-before-the-final, a tie capable of drawing national attention on its own.

Aduana FC wasted no time in talking up the encounter. Club Chief Executive Officer Collins Attah Poku welcomed the matchup, insisting his side harbours no fear despite Kotoko’s pedigree.

According to him, the FA Cup is about courage and ambition, and facing the holders offers Aduana the perfect platform to prove their readiness to compete for silverware.

He stressed that Aduana are going into the game with a clear objective — to eliminate Kotoko and advance — adding that supporters will travel in large numbers to rally behind the team.

Asante Kotoko, while more restrained in public comments, are fully aware of the magnitude of the challenge.

Club insiders acknowledge that Aduana FC are not strangers to high-pressure games and have the quality to punish any complacency.

For the Porcupine Warriors, the fixture represents a critical test of their title defence and a reminder that the FA Cup allows no room for error.

Away from the spotlight fixture, the pairing of FC Samartex 1996 and Medeama SC has also generated quiet excitement.

Samartex, who have steadily grown into a competitive force, will relish the opportunity to test themselves against a Medeama side with continental experience and a reputation for tactical discipline.

Although both clubs have kept their cards close to their chests, football observers expect a tightly contested encounter, with Medeama’s experience set against Samartex’s hunger and momentum.

As anticipation builds around these key matchups, the full Round of 16 draw underscores the competitive balance of the tournament.

The fixtures are as follows: Asante Kotoko vs Aduana FC, Medeama SC vs FC Samartex 1996, Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United vs Dreams FC, Legon Cities vs King Faisal, Nations FC vs Bofoakwa Tano, Karela United vs Eleven Wonders, and Real Tamale United vs Okwahu United.

With the matches scheduled to be played in early February, the MTN FA Cup is once again poised to deliver passion, intensity and surprises. As bold statements meet action on the pitch, only the strongest and most focused sides will keep their dreams of FA Cup glory alive.