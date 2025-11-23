Aduana Reclaim Ghana Premier League Summit with Derby Victory

Aduana FC reclaimed the top spot in the Ghana Premier League with an impressive 3-1 win over Berekum Chelsea in a heated Bono derby on Sunday. The victory extended their unbeaten run to six matches.

Playing at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park, the Fire Boys took the lead in the sixth minute through Samuel Owusu Ansah. Chelsea goalkeeper Osei Prince denied the visitors an early equalizer with crucial saves.

Hensen Amponsa doubled Aduana’s lead in the 56th minute, putting the home side firmly in control. However, Chelsea fought back when Seidu Abubakar pulled one goal back three minutes later, briefly raising hopes of a comeback.

Emmanuel Marfo sealed the win in the 83rd minute, restoring their two-goal cushion and closing the game at 3-1. Owusu Ansah was replaced after the break, though it was unclear if he had picked up an injury.

The win lifts Aduana to 23 points, overtaking Medeama, who drop to third, while Heart of Lions climb into second place. Aduana have now recorded three consecutive victories as their title ambitions strengthen.

Aduana remain unbeaten at home this season with four wins and a draw. Berekum Chelsea, sitting 12th with 11 points before kickoff, are winless away from home and have lost three of five road matches.

Elsewhere on Matchday 11, Nations FC produced one of the weekend’s standout performances by defeating defending champions Bibiani GoldStars 2-0, courtesy of a first-half brace from Faisal Charwetey. At the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, FC Samartex and Asante Kotoko played out a tactical 0-0 draw, preserving Kotoko’s status as the league’s only unbeaten side.

After an eventful round, Aduana FC, Heart of Lions, Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko occupy the league’s top four positions. At the opposite end, Bechem United, Basake Holy Stars and Eleven Wonders remain rooted in the relegation places.