Aduana Eliminate Defending Champions Kotoko on Penalties

Aduana FC advanced to the MTN FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday after defeating defending champions Asante Kotoko 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Round of 16 clash ended scoreless after 90 minutes of regulation time, forcing the outcome to be decided through the lottery of spot kicks. Aduana converted four penalties while Kotoko managed only two successful attempts, ending the Porcupine Warriors’ hopes of retaining the trophy.

Kotoko missed a crucial opportunity to take the lead when Samba O’Neil squandered a penalty during regular time. The Porcupine Warriors dominated possession but failed to capitalize on several scoring chances, leaving coach Abdul Karim Zito frustrated with his team’s finishing.

Zito told reporters after the match that in such contests, the lucky team prevails, noting that Kotoko was unfortunate on the day despite playing at home. The result compounds pressure on the coach as Kotoko prepare for a high profile Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter against rivals Hearts of Oak at the same venue next Sunday.

Aduana coach Aristică Cioabă from Romania was initially unhappy when his captain’s first penalty was saved by Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad. However, the Romanian tactician ended the evening jubilant, hailing his players for the sweet victory after they composed themselves to convert their remaining spot kicks.

The victory represents a significant achievement for Aduana FC, who have never won the MTN FA Cup. The Dormaa based club will face Techiman Liberty Youth in the quarterfinals scheduled for March 13 to 16, giving them an opportunity to advance deeper into the competition.

Asante Kotoko holds the record of winning the MTN FA Cup 10 times and were aiming to close the gap on Accra Hearts of Oak, who have lifted the prestigious trophy 12 times. The elimination ends Kotoko’s last realistic chance of silverware this season after falling out of contention for the GPL title.

In other Round of 16 matches completed over the weekend, Attram De Visser defeated Eleven Wonders 4-0 at the Nii Adjei Kraku Sports Complex in Tema. Medeama SC advanced past FC Samartex 1996 on penalties after a goalless draw at TNA Park in Tarkwa.

Nations FC secured a 2-1 victory over Swedru All Blacks at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, while Techiman Liberty Youth beat Real Tamale United (RTU) 1-0 at Ohene Ameyaw Park. Berekum Chelsea edged Tamale City FC 1-0 at Golden City Park.

Kpando Heart of Lions progressed after defeating True Life 3-2 at Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, and Dreams FC won an entertaining encounter against Inter Allies 4-2 to advance to the last eight of the competition.

The quarterfinal draw will be conducted following completion of all Round of 16 fixtures, with matches scheduled to take place from March 13 to 16 at venues to be confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA). The semifinals are fixed for April 17 to 20, while the final is slated for the weekend of May 30 to 31, 2026.