Aduana Edge Kotoko as Nations FC, Medeama and Attram De Visser March On in MTN FA Cup

Asante Kotoko’s hopes of retaining the MTN FA Cup title came to a crashing halt yesterday after they were edged out by Aduana FC, while Nations FC, Medeama SC and Attram De Visser also secured places in the quarterfinals following an eventful round of matches across the country.

The headline fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, lived up to its billing as Kotoko and Aduana FC battled fiercely but failed to break the deadlock in regulation time.

Both sides created chances in open play, yet clear-cut opportunities were scarce in a tightly contested encounter.

Kotoko’s best chance came early when captain Samba O’Neil stepped up to take a penalty in front of the home crowd, but his effort was saved in what proved a turning point. Aduana FC later had strong appeals for a penalty waved off, much to the displeasure of their technical bench.

With scores locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes, the game was decided on penalties, where Aduana FC showed greater composure, converting four spot-kicks to Kotoko’s two to book their place in the quarterfinals and bring the holders’ campaign to an abrupt end.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, Nations FC continued their impressive run by defeating Swedru All Blacks 2-1. Goals from Frederick Nzola and Joseph Effah, one in each half, put Frimpong Manso’s side in control before Williams Danquah pulled one back for Swedru All Blacks. The victory sends Nations FC into the quarterfinals, while Swedru bow out of the competition.

Meanwhile at T&A Park, two-time champions Medeama SC were pushed all the way by FC Samartex, with the match ending goalless after regulation time. Medeama eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties, with goalkeeper Felix Kyei emerging decisive after saving a spot-kick and calmly converting the winning penalty himself.

The result keeps Medeama firmly in contention for a historic double, as they currently top the Ghana Premier League table with 43 points after 21 matches, while FC Samartex exit the competition with credit after a spirited display.

Earlier on Friday, Attram De Visser produced one of the shocks of the round by dismantling Premier League side Eleven Wonders 4-0 at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema New Town.

The Access Bank Division One League outfit marched into the quarterfinals in emphatic fashion, underlining their growing reputation after reaching the semifinals last season.

Attram De Visser become the first second-tier side to reach the quarterfinal stage this season, with fellow lower-division clubs Tamale City, Real Tamale United and Techiman Liberty Youth hoping to follow suit.

As the MTN FA Cup continues to deliver drama and upsets, the exit of defending champions Kotoko and the surge of ambitious challengers have once again highlighted the unforgiving nature of Ghana’s premier knockout competition.