Adu Asare Urges Daddy Lumba Family to Preserve Musical Legacy

Former Adentan Member of Parliament Kojo Adu Asare has called on the late Daddy Lumba’s family to establish preservation initiatives including a museum and biography to ensure future generations understand the highlife legend’s contributions.

Adu Asare made the appeal during a recent donation of foodstuffs and cash to Priscilla Ofori Atta, known as Odo Broni, the musician’s second wife, and her children. The former legislator emphasized that protecting Daddy Lumba’s legacy extends beyond immediate mourning to creating permanent educational resources about his life and career.

The proposal centers on establishing tangible remembrance structures that would allow younger Ghanaians to connect with the musician’s story. Adu Asare suggested documenting where Daddy Lumba lived, the musical instruments he used, and other personal artifacts that defined his artistic journey spanning over three decades.

The former parliamentarian noted the absence of comprehensive written documentation about the musician’s life represents a significant gap. He advocated for a biographical work capturing Daddy Lumba’s rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of Ghana’s most celebrated highlife performers, selling millions of albums across West Africa.

Legacy preservation carries both cultural and economic implications for the musician’s family. Properly managed intellectual property rights, archived recordings, and documented personal effects could generate ongoing revenue streams while educating future musicians about Daddy Lumba’s artistic techniques and business approaches.

Adu Asare’s donation to Odo Broni reflected his concern about the family’s welfare during the Christmas season. He acknowledged that Daddy Lumba would have provided for his children during the festivities, and his death should not deprive them of celebrating the yuletide season.

The former MP addressed recent social media speculation about his relationship with Odo Broni, clarifying that comments made during a radio interview were part of casual conversation rather than serious declarations. He explained that his statement about potentially marrying Odo Broni was made to diffuse tension surrounding online attacks against her.

Public discourse around Odo Broni intensified during funeral preparations as videos circulated showing her with Daddy Lumba, prompting harsh criticism from some social media users. Adu Asare described the abuse as undeserved trauma for a grieving widow already facing complex family dynamics surrounding the burial arrangements.

The former legislator emphasized his primary concern remains ensuring Odo Broni receives support raising her children rather than pursuing romantic involvement. He stressed that helping bereaved families requires providing guidance, financial assistance, and emotional support beyond monetary contributions.

Adu Asare called for public prayers supporting Odo Broni through her mourning period. He noted that death affects entire communities, and collective responsibility demands that society helps vulnerable family members navigate grief while protecting children’s welfare.

Daddy Lumba was buried December 13, 2025, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi after months of legal disputes involving his maternal family, first wife Akosua Serwaa Fosu, and family head Kofi Owusu over burial rights and funeral arrangements.

The Accra High Court cleared the way for the funeral to proceed after applicants seeking an injunction failed to pay a required GH¢2 million undertaking by the court’s 2:00 p.m. deadline. The legal battle highlighted tensions between customary law governing family control over deceased relatives and modern legal structures addressing spousal rights.

Thousands of mourners attended the funeral at Heroes Park, including fans from across Ghana and the diaspora, politicians, celebrities, and music industry figures. The ceremony featured live performances of Daddy Lumba’s greatest hits, creating an atmosphere mixing grief with celebration of his musical contributions.

The funeral generated millions of cedis in economic activity across Kumasi’s hospitality, transport, retail, and event services sectors. Hotels reported near-full occupancy weeks in advance, while informal traders selling memorabilia, funeral cloth, and food experienced record sales volumes.

The economic impact demonstrated how funerals for national figures mobilize substantial commercial activity. Cultural economists note that major funerals function as peak commercial moments generating income for hundreds of businesses while placing financial pressure on organizing families.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu on September 29, 1964, died July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra at age 60 following a brief illness. His death prompted national mourning for a musician widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest highlife performers.

The musician’s career began in the 1980s with his debut album Yeeye Aka Akwantuo recorded with Nana Acheampong under the Lumba Brothers moniker. He subsequently established a solo career producing over 30 albums containing hits that defined Ghanaian popular music across multiple generations.

Daddy Lumba’s influence extended beyond commercial success to shaping highlife’s evolution during Ghana’s transition from military rule to democracy. His lyrics addressed social issues, romantic relationships, and philosophical themes resonating with audiences across educational and economic backgrounds.

The musician pioneered modern highlife production techniques incorporating synthesizers and drum machines while maintaining traditional instrumentation including guitars, percussion, and horns. This approach attracted younger listeners while preserving connections to highlife’s roots in colonial-era palmwine music and Western jazz influences.

Museum proposals for Ghanaian musicians remain rare despite the country’s rich musical heritage. Ghana lacks dedicated institutions preserving artifacts, recordings, and documentation from pioneering highlife, hiplife, and gospel performers who shaped regional popular culture.

Successful international examples include the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica, and Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, which preserve legendary musicians’ personal effects while generating tourism revenue and educational programming. These facilities demonstrate how proper legacy management benefits both families and broader cultural preservation goals.

Establishing a Daddy Lumba museum would require securing funding, identifying suitable locations, cataloging personal effects and recordings, and developing educational programming. The initiative could attract both domestic and international visitors interested in West African popular music evolution.

Biographical documentation faces similar challenges. Comprehensive accounts of Ghanaian musicians’ lives often remain undocumented, with oral histories disappearing as contemporaries age. Professional biographers working with family members could capture Daddy Lumba’s story before institutional memory fades.

The musician’s personal archives likely contain correspondence, unreleased recordings, photographs, and business documents illuminating both his creative process and music industry operations during Ghana’s post-independence decades. Proper archiving would benefit researchers studying popular music’s role in national identity formation.

Daddy Lumba’s two recognized customary marriages complicated funeral proceedings and will likely affect estate distribution. A Kumasi High Court ruling affirmed that both Akosua Serwaa Fosu and Priscilla Ofori Atta qualify as customary wives entitled to participate in widowhood rites, establishing legal precedent for polygamous unions under Ghanaian law.

The family’s legal disputes revealed tensions between extended family authority over deceased relatives under Akan custom and spousal rights recognized in modern statutory law. These conflicts frequently emerge during high-profile deaths where substantial assets and public attention intersect with traditional inheritance practices.

Financial controversies included allegations that family head Kofi Owusu made unauthorized withdrawals totaling GH¢71,000 from the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation account. The court ordered separating funeral funds from foundation accounts to prevent further disputes over financial management.

Criminal investigations reportedly examine an allegedly unauthorized autopsy performed on the musician. Plaintiffs filed complaints with the Ghana Police Service Homicide Division demanding full investigation into circumstances surrounding the post-mortem examination.

Odo Broni’s six children face uncertain futures navigating complex family dynamics while mourning their father. Adu Asare’s donation represents individual philanthropy addressing immediate needs, but sustained support requires coordinated efforts ensuring educational opportunities and emotional counseling.

The children’s inheritance rights depend on proper estate administration balancing claims from multiple family branches, two widows, and various dependents. Ghana’s intestate succession laws governing deaths without valid wills often produce protracted disputes when substantial assets exist.

Daddy Lumba’s estate likely includes real property, intellectual property rights, business interests, and financial accounts accumulated over decades of commercial success. Proper valuation and distribution will require professional executors, legal representation for competing claimants, and court oversight ensuring children’s interests receive protection.

The musician’s recordings generate ongoing royalties from streaming services, radio airplay, and commercial licensing. Managing these revenue streams requires expertise in entertainment law and intellectual property administration that many Ghanaian families lack.

Legacy preservation extends beyond physical museums to digital archiving of performances, interviews, and photographic documentation. Technology enables creating virtual exhibitions accessible globally, democratizing access to cultural heritage beyond geographic and economic barriers.

Youth engagement represents another legacy dimension. Educational programs introducing students to Daddy Lumba’s musical innovations could inspire future artists while maintaining connections between generations. School curricula incorporating Ghanaian popular music history would contextualize contemporary genres within historical trajectories.

The funeral’s conclusion marks the beginning of extended mourning under Akan custom. Widows typically observe one-year mourning periods involving specific dress codes, activity restrictions, and ceremonial obligations. Both Akosua Serwaa Fosu and Odo Broni must navigate these requirements while managing public scrutiny.

Community support during mourning periods reflects African communal values emphasizing collective responsibility for bereaved families. Adu Asare’s call for prayers and material assistance invokes these traditional expectations adapted to contemporary urban contexts where extended family networks may function differently than in rural settings.

The family’s ability to achieve unity after contentious legal battles will significantly affect legacy preservation efforts. Cooperation between competing factions becomes essential for establishing museums, authorizing biographies, and managing intellectual property requiring consensus among multiple stakeholders.

Daddy Lumba’s story ultimately transcends individual tragedy to illuminate broader questions about cultural preservation, family dynamics, legal frameworks governing inheritance, and society’s responsibility toward artistic legacies. The musician’s contributions merit systematic preservation efforts ensuring future generations understand his role shaping Ghanaian identity.