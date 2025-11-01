ADRA–Ghana organizes cultural festival for refugees

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency – Ghana (ADRA-Ghana), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has organized a festival at the Tarikom refugee camp in the Bawku West District to foster peace, unity and diversity among the asylum seekers and the host community.

The festival, organized in collaboration with the World Food Programme, an Inter-Governmental Organization (IGO), brought together five communities within the host community and the asylum seekers to promote peace-building and social cohesion.

Some communities in the District for the two years recorded influx of Burkinabés following suspected terrorist attacks in that country.

Even though some of the Burkinabés who sought asylum in the District returned to their home country, several of them were still in the Tarikom camp.

The festival, graced by chiefs and queen mothers in the area, saw various cultural groups dressed in traditional apparels, display their cultures and traditions to the admiration and applause from participants.

In his address, Mr Alhassan Abdul-Rahaman, the Project Coordinator for ADRA-Ghana, noted that the active involvement of participants indicated their commitment to unity, understanding and lasting peace in the community.

“Today, we gather to foster a sense of belonging and promote social cohesion between refugees and host communities and also among community members. We acknowledge the challenges you face, but we are here to focus on your strengths and the opportunities that come with our diverse backgrounds,” he said.

Mr Abdul-Rahaman said through cultural exchanges, joint celebrations and community events, ADRA-Ghana, community members and other stakeholders would work together to build trust, understanding and peace.

“We sincerely believe that this festival will encourage interactions and understanding between refugees and host communities, foster peaceful coexistence and empower communities for economic growth,” the Project Coordinator said.

Apart from the cultural festival, Mr Abdul-Rahaman said participants in the two-day event, would compete in sporting activities for a “Peace Trophy.”

The Project Coordinator, on behalf of Dr Isaac Kankam-Boadu, the Country Director for ADRA-Ghana, thanked participants and stakeholders for their support and participation in the activities and urged the host community and the refugees to continue to live peacefully.

Naba James Ayoore, the Chief of Tarikom, in a speech delivered on his behalf, said the community members and the refugees lived together peacefully for the past two years without any discrimination.

He used the occasion to appeal to government for link roads to the camp and within the communities, adding that only the camp, a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, and a school closer to the camp, were connected to the national grid, and called for extension to all communities in the area.

Mr Godfred Afuugu Azasyande, the Assembly Member for the Tarikom Electoral Area, acknowledged the strength and resilience of the refugees, and reaffirmed their commitment to continue to create a hospitable and inclusive community for them.

He thanked government, NGOs and other stakeholders for supporting the refugees in diverse ways, and called for more support for them, “I want to take a moment to appeal for support. Our refugee brothers and sisters continue to face numerous challenges, and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with the necessary support and resources.

Some refugees in an interview with journalists after the festival, thanked ADRA-Ghana for the initiative to organize the festival and fun games for them, and said apart from the unity aspect, it offered them the opportunity to exercise and keep fit.