Adomako-Mensah Warns Daddy Lumba Family Over Public Disputes Damaging Legacy

Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North Collins Adomako Mensah has issued a stern warning to the family of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, demanding they end public disputes that he says are disgracing the musician’s legacy. The lawmaker expressed frustration over ongoing controversies following the musician’s death on July 26, 2025.

Adomako Mensah posted his concerns on Facebook, questioning how a man who entertained the world for over 40 years could have his reputation destroyed by family members after his passing. He reminded the family that Daddy Lumba transcends immediate relatives and represents an iconic symbol of Ghana whose global admirers deserve respect.

The MP specifically criticized individuals including Abusuapanyin Tupac and Papa Shee for what he described as disrespectful television appearances that tarnish Daddy Lumba’s memory. He warned that continued distractions would not be tolerated, threatening that supporters would take action if the family failed to demonstrate proper conduct.

Adomako Mensah emphasized that while Daddy Lumba’s worldwide fans have remained quiet, their silence should not be misinterpreted as permission for ongoing controversies. He stressed that the musician’s legacy belongs to Ghana and his millions of admirers rather than exclusively to blood relatives.

The statement comes amid legal battles and public disputes that have dominated discussions about the late musician since his death. A Kumasi High Court ruled on Friday, November 28, 2025 that both Priscilla Ofori, known as Odo Broni, and Akosua Serwaa must be recognized as Daddy Lumba’s surviving wives under customary law.

Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur delivered the judgment after examining evidence presented before the court. The judge confirmed both women were customarily married to the musician prior to his passing. However, the court dismissed a German marriage certificate submitted by Akosua Serwaa as insufficient proof of civil union because the document constituted only an extract rather than an original certificate.

The ruling directed that Abusuapanyin acknowledge both women during widowhood rites and emphasized nothing should obstruct Daddy Lumba’s burial. This decision followed the court’s earlier dismissal of an injunction filed by Akosua Serwaa seeking to halt funeral arrangements led by the musician’s extended family.

Justice Smith Arthur reaffirmed that under Ghanaian customary law, the body and burial rites of a deceased person rest with the matrilineal family rather than a spouse. The musician’s funeral has been scheduled for December 6, 2025 in Kumasi following a week long celebration that drew thousands of mourners.

Collins Owusu Amankwah, coordinator of the funeral planning committee, previously appealed to Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer to consider an out of court settlement. He stated during an October 11, 2025 interview on United Showbiz that prolonging legal battles would only damage Daddy Lumba’s image and urged both legal teams to guide their clients toward peaceful resolution.

Akosua Serwaa claimed she married Daddy Lumba on December 23, 2004 under German law in a monogamous union that remained valid until his death. Through her lawsuit, she sought High Court declaration confirming her status as sole surviving spouse and exclusive right to perform widowhood and funeral rites.

The legal wife also wanted the court to restrain the Fosu family’s head Abusua Panin Kofi Owusu from recognizing Odo Broni as Lumba’s wife and prevent Odo Broni from presenting herself as such. Court documents filed by her lawyer William Kusi of Dominion Chambers in Kumasi showed she requested restraint on Transitions Funeral Home from taking custody of Daddy Lumba’s body.

Veteran highlife musician Adomako Nyamekye, who mentored Daddy Lumba during his early years, revealed he has experienced recurring dreams about the late singer since his passing. He told media after an October 31, 2025 court appearance that these spiritual encounters left him restless and struggling to sleep.

Adomako Nyamekye claimed Daddy Lumba made clear before his death that he wanted no embarrassment or controversy after he was gone. The godfather stated he has been following court proceedings to ensure Daddy Lumba emerges victorious despite his passing.

The musician’s elder sister Ernestina Fosu reportedly confronted Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu at court premises after hearings, with family head bodyguards restricting her as she descended on him over his actions following her brother’s death. She leveled several allegations against the family head as guards escorted him to his vehicle.

During one extraordinary court session on November 21, 2025, Justice Smith Arthur allowed Daddy Lumba classics to be played while waiting for a delayed witness. Court attendees including lawyers, journalists, and litigants listened as tracks from across the musician’s career filled the courtroom.

Lawyer Osei Owusu provided a laptop with curated selections, beginning with Adaka Teaa from the 2003 Bubra album. Justice Smith Arthur, visibly engaged, questioned why those present appeared stiff and remarked she liked the music. She noted this was the only court where Lumba’s songs were played.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away at The Bank Hospital in Accra following complications related to spinal surgery. The 60 year old highlife legend had disclosed during his birthday celebration in Accra in 2024 that spinal issues had caused his health challenges over several years.

His death sparked not only legal battles but also broader national conversation about marriage, widowhood rights, and traditional authority in Ghana. The disputes involve questions about who holds legitimate claim to perform funeral rites and how customary law intersects with civil marriage regulations.

Adomako Mensah’s intervention represents growing public frustration with family disputes overshadowing celebration of Daddy Lumba’s artistic contributions. The MP joined other prominent voices including broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi who previously appealed to the family over their legal disagreements.

The highlife legend’s career spanned more than four decades, producing numerous hits that defined Ghanaian popular music. His influence extended across West Africa and among diaspora communities worldwide. Industry figures describe him as one of Ghana’s most important cultural ambassadors whose music transcended generational and ethnic boundaries.