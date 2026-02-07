Adom Otchere Condemns Airport Renaming as Political Score Settling

Veteran journalist Paul Adom Otchere has criticized the government’s proposal to rename Kotoka International Airport, describing the move as a politically motivated effort to settle historical scores rather than a genuine policy decision driven by national interest.

Speaking on Saturday, February 7, 2026, during Joy FM’s flagship Newsfile programme, the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) questioned the timing and purpose behind the proposal, insisting that it has little connection to addressing the country’s pressing challenges. Adom Otchere argued that the renaming initiative centers on settling political grievances rather than advancing national development objectives.

The journalist stated that the issue was never presented to voters during the election campaign, making its sudden emergence highly questionable. He emphasized that if the governing party truly believed in the importance of renaming the airport, it would have made its position clear before seeking public support during the campaign period.

According to Adom Otchere, the proposal represents an attempt to revise historical narratives and sanctify the legacy of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, through post election acts of historical retribution. He warned that decisions driven by political rivalry rather than national consensus could deepen divisions and shift attention away from urgent economic and social challenges facing the country.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, announced on February 3, 2026, that the government plans to change the name of Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport through legislation to be laid before Parliament by the Minister for Transport during the current session. Ayariga stated that the change would recognize the Ga people who provided land for the airport and correct a historical oversight.

Adom Otchere revealed during the Newsfile discussion that when he served on the GACL board, the idea of renaming the airport after former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan was considered. He explained that the board thought about the importance of global branding at international airports and how Ghana’s principal aviation gateway should project the country’s image to the world. However, the proposal was rejected by the former president, who questioned the rationale behind focusing on renaming rather than completing critical airport infrastructure projects across the country.

Defending the legacy of Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, the coup leader in whose honor the airport was renamed in 1969, Adom Otchere challenged the notion of purely good or bad historical figures. He insisted that Kotoka did good things and deserves recognition, just as Nkrumah had blemishes despite his contributions to Ghana’s independence and Pan African movement. He described Kotoka as a rescuer from what he characterized as Nkrumah’s despotism.

The proposed renaming has generated significant political disagreement and public debate across Ghana. Supporters frame the change as a necessary step to address historical injustices, arguing that naming the nation’s primary international gateway after a key figure in the 1966 coup that overthrew Nkrumah is inconsistent with Ghana’s democratic constitution. Critics warn that reopening such debates risks deepening political divisions and diverting resources from urgent development priorities.

The airport was originally opened in 1958 as Accra International Airport under President Nkrumah’s administration. In 1969, the name was changed to Kotoka International Airport under the General Kotoka Trust Act to honor Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, who was killed on April 17, 1967, during an abortive counter coup attempt known as Operation Guitar Boy at a site that is now the airport’s forecourt.

Civil society groups including Democracy Hub and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have previously sued at the Supreme Court to remove Kotoka from the airport’s name, arguing that honoring a military officer involved in a coup contradicts Ghana’s democratic values enshrined in the 1992 Constitution, which criminalizes unconstitutional changes of government.

Beyond the government’s proposal for Accra International Airport, other voices have suggested that if the airport is to be renamed, it should honor a prominent Ga traditional leader or personality, citing the indigenous custodianship of the land on which the airport is located. Renowned Kenyan lawyer and Pan Africanist Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has also weighed in, suggesting the airport be named after Dr. Kwame Nkrumah instead.

Former Executive Director of the Advertising Association of Ghana, Frank Dadzie, has estimated that the proposed renaming and rebranding of Kotoka International Airport could cost between $2 million and $5 million, depending on the scope of the exercise. The cost estimate includes signage changes, branding updates, international aviation registrations, and marketing communications to inform global airlines and travel agencies.

The Minister of Transport is expected to lay the Accra International Airport Bill before Parliament during the current eight week session. Kotoka International Airport handled a record 3.1 million passengers in 2023 and remains Ghana’s only international airport, serving as a critical gateway for trade, tourism and diplomatic relations.