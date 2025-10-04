Adoagyrie Nsawam MCE Leads Massive Clean-Up Exercise at Adoagyrie Zongo to Mark National Sanitation Day

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Adoagyrie Nsawam, Hon. Selorm Fummey, on Saturday led a massive clean-up exercise at Adoagyrie Zongo as part of activities marking this month’s National Sanitation Day.

The exercise brought together Assembly staff, the Assembly Member, unit committee members, local associations, and residents who joined forces to desilt drains, sweep streets, and clear refuse heaps that had accumulated for over 25 years.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Hon. Selorm Fummey expressed his deep appreciation to all participants for their active involvement and community spirit. He commended the residents, associations, and Assembly staff for supporting government’s ongoing efforts to promote a cleaner and healthier environment.

“This exercise is not just about today; it’s about building the habit of keeping our environment clean every day,” the MCE stated. “As a government, we are committed to providing the needed logistics to sustain these initiatives. I urge all residents to use the bins provided and avoid indiscriminate dumping. Together, we can make our communities cleaner and safer.”

Hon. Fummey further appealed to residents to adopt proper waste management practices, stressing that environmental cleanliness is a shared responsibility that contributes to public health and community development.

The National Sanitation Day initiative, introduced to encourage communal participation in environmental hygiene, continues to play a vital role in fostering civic responsibility and promoting public health across the country.

At Adoagyrie Zongo, the enthusiasm and turnout of residents reflected a renewed commitment to maintaining cleanliness and supporting national efforts to protect the environment.