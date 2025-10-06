Adisec Urgently Lacks Science Laboratory Equipment

Science students of the Adidome Senior High School (ADISEC) in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region are appealing to the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Idrissu, and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to urgently help retool and upgrade their science laboratories with more equipment and practical gadgets.

Speaking to our newsteam in an interview on the sidelines of the 40th Anniversary and Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the school, the students said the move would encourage more girls to pursue science-related courses at the school and beyond.

ADISEC was established on 1st October 1985 with 7 teachers and 57 students. The current student population stands at 2,092, with 124 teachers and 43 non-teaching staff. While the girls are 1,274, representing 61 percent, the boys are 818, constituting 39 percent of the student population.

The school runs seven programmes in all, including General and Agricultural Sciences, Business, Home Economics, as well as Biomedical Science under the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education initiative.

Even though ADISEC has been a Category ‘C’ school for many years, its general academic performance in recent years, and particularly in the sciences, cannot be overemphasized in the midst of the poor and woefully inadequate science equipment and tools. The students are not only exposed to intensive practical science sessions but also encouraged by their hardworking teachers to master their skills and knowledge in the sciences.

ADISEC is currently among about seven schools that are finalists in the 2025 national Senior High School (SHS) Renewable Energy Challenge championship contest scheduled for the latter part of October, this year. One of the second-year female science students, Ms. Erica Sitsope Yaotse, undertook the construction of a prototype project house called the Smart House, which can only be accessed with one’s Ghana Card. She told our newsteam in an interview that no other card can electronically open the main gate to the house, adding that this can be replicated in several communities to improve the security of individuals in their houses.

Ms. Yaotse used the occasion to appeal to President Mahama, stakeholders of education in the area, as well as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to support the project, as well as the retooling agenda of the school’s laboratories to enable them to do more wonders for the Volta region and Ghana as a whole.

Another Form 2 female student, Ms. Martha Dzidzor Adedze, who also made a presentation on the school’s 40th anniversary day exhibition session, noted that such support would not only motivate the students to give off their best but also expose them to what she described as the reality of the science situation. Ms. Adedze said ADISEC has a lot of potential, adding that a little push from the government would change the educational narrative of the school.

The Headmaster of the school, Dr. Vincent-Dzidula Kwasi Atiku, appealed to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to re-categorize ADISEC among the Category ‘A’ and ‘B’ schools, considering the good performance of the school. According to him, the current Category ‘C’ status of the school makes parents and their wards consider the school a low-class one in their choice of schools. This, the Headmaster noted, deprives ADISEC of good students during admissions.

Dr. Atiku said the immediate plan for the commemoration of the 40th Anniversary and Speech and Prize-Giving Day event is the construction of a 250-seater ultra-modern Staff Common Room for the 167 staff who are currently scattered under trees for their work. The present situation, he said, makes it very difficult for the teachers to relax to prepare and mark student exercises.

He appealed to the general public, the stakeholders of education in the area, including the Old Students, as well as the District Chief Executive (DCE) and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, to urgently come to the aid of the school.