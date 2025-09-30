Adidome SHS Poet Sings For President Mahama

An outgoing female student of the Adidome Senior High School (ADISEC) in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, Ms. Peggy Ewoenam Appiagyei, has eulogized the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, through what many have described as an inspiring poetry recital she delivered to a large gathering of stakeholders to mark the school’s 40th Anniversary and Speech and Prize-Giving Day at Mafi Adidome over the weekend.

As part of activities to mark the school’s 40-year educational journey, a grand durbar of stakeholders was held on Saturday, 27th September, 2025, at the school premises under the theme, ‘Forty Years of Providing Education in Adidome Senior High School – Achievements, Challenges and Prospects: The Role of Stakeholders’.

The President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, was supposed to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event alongside other dignitaries and government officials like the Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Addison Dodzi Mornyuie, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze.

Despite the absence of these high-profile dignitaries at the event due to one reason or the other, Miss Peggy used the occasion to eulogize President John Mahama for his exemplary leadership qualities and style as well as his immense contribution to the development of the country.

The two-minute-long poem titled ‘The Heart of the Nation’ was to precede the President’s keynote address at the anniversary event. The poem described the President, among other things, not only as a visionary leader of the country but also a true transformational leader of Ghana. ‘The new generation has now been entrusted into a trusted hand’, the eloquent Peggy added, in her smart delivery of the poem.

The poem also noted that President Mahama’s love, care, and concern for humanity cannot be listed in any annals of the world, adding that he is by all standards the hope of Mother Ghana.

Speaking to our newsteam in an interview after the occasion, Ms. Appiagyei described the opportunity to recite such a poem in honour of President Mahama as a great honour done to her. According to Peggy, she was optimistic that the contents of the poem would not only reach the President but also touch his heart to do more for Ghana, including the Volta Region, and, for that matter, ADISEC.

She repeated her school’s major challenges, being inadequate infrastructure and the issue of water crisis, which, according to her, are thwarting their academic efforts as students.

Miss Peggy emphasized that President Mahama would further and forever remain in their hearts and those of all other stakeholders of ADISEC when these problems are fixed during his tenure as President.