ADC Demands Accountability Report Over US Airstrike on Nigerian Territory

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the administration of President Bola Tinubu as displaying “historic incompetence” following airstrikes carried out by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) in Sokoto State on December 25, 2025.

In a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said while it supports lawful efforts to protect Nigerians, the foreign military operation exposed deep governance failures that allowed external forces to carry out direct actions on Nigerian soil.

At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of Defense, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, AFRICOM conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Sokoto State on Christmas Day. The command’s initial assessment indicated that multiple ISIS terrorists were killed in the ISIS camps.

The ADC stated that President Tinubu has outsourced his constitutional responsibility, effectively taking a back seat in a vehicle he is constitutionally assigned to drive. “When the President of Nigeria appears compelled to report himself to another head of state, even tagging a foreign president in a Christmas Day message, Nigerians are entitled to ask who is truly in charge of their country,” the party noted.

Abdullahi warned that permitting external forces to conduct direct military operations in the country is unsustainable and could undermine Nigeria’s long term strategic interests. The party questioned Nigeria’s role in the operation, saying the federal government appeared to have been reduced to “mere informants” in an exercise it should have led.

The ADC asked the federal government to provide clarification on operational control, casualties, and specific information on the number and identity of terrorists killed in the airstrikes. The party asked why Nigeria, despite spending trillions of naira on security, was unable to lead the mission if it possessed actionable intelligence.

The party criticized the manner in which Nigerians were informed about the strike. “When it comes to politics and propaganda, the president addresses the nation directly. Yet, when faced with an issue as sensitive, momentous, and consequential as a foreign military strike on Nigerian soil, the primary source of information was a social media post by the American President, while the only information coming from Nigeria was from a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement read.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar confirmed on Friday that the strike had been carried out in coordination with the country’s authorities, but said it was not aimed at targeting members of any particular religious community. “Nigeria is a multi religious country, and we’re working with partners like the US to fight terrorism and protect lives and property,” Tuggar told Nigeria’s Channels Television.

AFRICOM and Nigerian military authorities formally validated the success of the Christmas Day counter terrorism operation, confirming that the midnight strikes delivered precision hits that neutralized multiple foreign linked terrorists. The operation targeted the Lakurawa group, a Sahel based terror cell described by US officials as ISIS linked fighters.

Residents of Jabo said the strikes caused alarm and that their village has never experienced an attack by ISIL. “As it approached our area, the heat became intense. Our rooms began to shake, and then fire broke out,” one resident told the Associated Press.

A senior defence intelligence source said the mission was guided by a continuous 24 hour Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) framework, directly linking US personnel in Ghana with Nigeria’s military intelligence command.

The ADC expressed concern over what it described as the framing of Nigeria’s security challenges in religious terms by the United States, warning that such narratives could threaten national unity. “There is a difference between strategic collaboration and myopic surrender that is ultimately counter productive to national security and inimical to the long term sovereign interests of Nigeria,” the party said.

The ADC concluded by reaffirming its commitment to lawful counter terrorism measures led by Nigerian forces, urging a robust, accountable and transparent national strategy to tackle insurgency.