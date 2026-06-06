ADB Seeks Shareholder Nod for GH₵873m State Injection

Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB) will ask shareholders on June 24 to approve a GHS 873.31 million private placement with the Government of Ghana, a transaction that would lift the state-owned lender’s stated capital to GHS 3.02 billion and bring it into full compliance with Bank of Ghana (BoG) minimum capital requirements.

The resolution will be tabled at the bank’s 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held in Accra. According to the AGM notice, the transaction is subject to all necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

Shareholders will also be asked to waive their pre-emption rights, a provision under Ghana’s Companies Act, 2019 that ordinarily entitles existing shareholders to purchase new shares before they are offered to outside parties. The waiver is necessary to allow the Government of Ghana to participate in the equity placement directly, bypassing the standard rights-offer process.

Additionally, the board is seeking authority to determine the specific terms of the private placement, including timing, pricing and other transaction modalities, and to take all steps required to complete the deal.

The proposed injection follows a GHS 850 million recapitalisation completed earlier this year, which raised ADB’s stated capital from GHS 698 million to GHS 2.15 billion. That earlier capital infusion, announced in the government’s 2026 budget statement, nearly doubled the bank’s total equity to GHS 2.58 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2026, according to unaudited financial results. Total assets stood at GHS 19.44 billion as of March 31, while profit after tax surged 47.5 percent to GHS 101.5 million for the same period.

If shareholders approve the June 24 resolution, the combined capital base would reach GHS 3.02 billion, satisfying the BoG’s revised commercial banking capital adequacy threshold.

ADB provides approximately 85 percent of institutional credit to Ghana’s agricultural sector and operates 89 branches nationwide. The bank has been listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) since 2016.