ADB Profit Doubles to GH₵282m in Nine Month Period

Agricultural Development Bank PLC more than doubled its profit after tax to GH₵282.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, up 152 percent from GH₵112.1 million in the same period last year, according to unaudited financial statements released by the state owned lender.

The dramatic improvement was driven by a 67 percent surge in net interest income to GH₵918.1 million, powered by higher yielding investment securities and more efficient liability management. Total operating income jumped 53 percent as the bank continued its recovery trajectory following years of sector wide restructuring.

Total assets expanded 17 percent to GH₵16.2 billion, with cash and cash equivalents rising 24 percent to GH₵6.47 billion and investment securities climbing 37 percent to GH₵6.45 billion. The substantial allocation to government securities reflects strategic positioning for yield and liquidity management in Ghana’s stabilizing economic environment.

Loan portfolio contracts as bank focuses on securities

The bank’s loan portfolio contracted significantly, with loans and advances to customers falling 26 percent to GH₵2.36 billion from GH₵3.19 billion in the prior year period. The reduction suggests a strategic shift toward lower risk assets or successful loan recoveries as the institution continues addressing legacy asset quality challenges.

Customer deposits, the bank’s primary funding source, grew 15 percent to GH₵12.85 billion, demonstrating sustained customer confidence. Borrowed funds increased 60 percent to GH₵1.33 billion as the bank leveraged additional wholesale funding to support its expanded securities portfolio and maintain robust liquidity buffers.

Total equity strengthened to GH₵1.56 billion, up 7.1 percent, supported by retained earnings and growth in statutory reserves. The bank recorded a reduction in accumulated losses as current profitability absorbed past deficits, continuing the capital restoration that saw shareholders’ funds recover from negative GH₵27.1 million in June 2024 to GH₵1.51 billion by mid 2025.

Revenue growth outpaces expense increases

Interest income rose 27 percent despite the smaller loan book, as the bank benefited from higher returns on its expanded investment securities portfolio. Interest expense declined 9 percent, contributing to the substantial net interest margin improvement.

Non interest revenue streams also strengthened, with net fees and commission income growing 24 percent and net trading income advancing 6 percent. Operating expenses remained well controlled, with personnel expenses rising 12.5 percent while other operating costs decreased slightly.

The combination of strong revenue growth and disciplined cost management lifted profit before tax 154 percent to GH₵447.5 million. After accounting for income tax expense of GH₵165.2 million, the bank posted profit after tax of GH₵282.3 million for the nine month period.

Deferred tax asset signals future benefit

A notable balance sheet item is the deferred tax asset, which increased sixfold to GH₵338.7 million, indicating accumulated tax losses or timing differences that can offset future tax liabilities as the bank sustains profitability.

The bank also recorded a deposit for shares line item, suggesting a potential capital raising initiative such as a rights issue may be underway to further strengthen the institution’s capital base.

Cash flow reflects strategic repositioning

Operating activities generated GH₵1.46 billion in cash flow, though below the GH₵2.55 billion recorded in the prior year when massive deposit inflows boosted operational cash. Investing activities consumed GH₵2.57 billion, primarily for government securities purchases, while financing activities contributed GH₵392.8 million net inflow mainly from increased borrowings.

The performance positions Agricultural Development Bank among Ghana’s banking sector recovery success stories. The institution provides approximately 85 percent of institutional credit to Ghana’s agricultural market while offering services across retail, corporate, commercial, executive, and parastatal sectors through its universal banking model.

The bank’s 38th Annual General Meeting in September saw shareholders approve management’s strategic direction despite ongoing challenges with non performing loans, which stood at 26.9 percent of gross loans in 2024, significantly above the industry average of 21.8 percent.

ADB has launched a new strategic plan positioning the institution among Ghana’s top three banks, focusing on innovation, competitiveness, operational excellence, and distinctive financial solutions for the agricultural sector. The strategy encompasses seven pillars including talent development, process optimization, business model enhancement, cultural transformation, new market exploration, leadership development, and technology advancement.

The results are unaudited and subject to review. The bank is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange under the ticker ADB, with government owning 52 percent and the Financial Investment Trust holding the remaining 48 percent on behalf of Bank of Ghana.