ADB Advances Climate-Smart Agric-Insurance to Protect Ghanaian Farmers

Ghana’s Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) is pioneering a parametric insurance solution in partnership with Malta-based MyUbuntu to shield smallholder farmers from worsening climate shocks.

The innovative model uses satellite data and climate indicators to automate payouts for weather-related crop losses, addressing a critical protection gap where less than 3% of Africa’s 200 million smallholder farmers currently have insurance coverage.

During high-level talks with Maltese High Commissioner Jean Claude Galea Mallia and MyUbuntu CEO Jean Paul Fabri, ADB Managing Director Edward Ato Sarpong revealed plans to pilot the scheme with 5,000 farmers before nationwide scaling. “This isn’t just risk mitigation—it’s about unlocking investment in agriculture by making the sector more bankable,” Sarpong stated. The model builds on proven successes in Zimbabwe and Nigeria, where similar programs already protect over 400,000 farms.

The insurance product will be bundled with ADB’s existing agricultural loans, input supplies, and extension services—a holistic approach JL Plantations CEO Dr. Daniel Opoku-Mensah endorsed as “farmer empowerment beyond safety nets.” MyUbuntu’s technology tracks predefined climate triggers like drought severity or excessive rainfall, enabling rapid claims processing without traditional field assessments.

With Ghana’s agricultural sector losing an estimated $200 million annually to climate disruptions, the initiative aligns with ADB’s mandate to drive resilient agri-finance solutions. The bank is now engaging Ghana’s National Insurance Commission to establish regulatory frameworks for the innovative product, while also partnering with off-takers to create seamless market linkages for insured farmers.