Adamu Garba Says Genocide Is Happening In Nigeria

All Progressives Congress chieftain Adamu Garba has said he agrees with the opinion that a genocide is currently happening in Nigeria.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Garba stated that the way Nigerians are being killed across the country shows that there is indeed a genocide taking place.

“When you look at the number of people who have been killed in Nigeria over time, in villages, sleeping in their homes, defenseless, then what can you call it? It is nothing but pure genocide,” he said.

Garba also recalled that in 2014 members of the All Progressives Congress visited the White House in the United States to seek help from the American government over the killings in Nigeria shortly after the abduction of the Chibok girls.

The politician’s comments have renewed public debate about the use of the term genocide in describing violence in Nigeria. Under the United Nations Genocide Convention, genocide refers to acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

Nigeria has witnessed repeated violent incidents, particularly in states such as Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Zamfara, where armed groups have attacked villages and killed civilians. Human rights organisations have described the situation as a severe security and humanitarian crisis, although experts remain divided on whether it meets the legal definition of genocide.

The Nigerian government has consistently rejected the use of the term genocide, arguing that the violence stems from multiple factors including terrorism, banditry, and farmer-herder conflicts. Officials insist that the killings, while tragic, are not targeted at any specific ethnic or religious group with intent to exterminate them.

Analysts say the situation remains complex and requires a stronger security response, improved intelligence gathering, and better protection of rural communities.

Garba’s remarks reflect growing frustration among citizens and political figures about the scale of killings in the country and the slow pace of government action to bring lasting peace.