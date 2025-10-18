Adamawa Records 8,850 HIV Cases Despite Prevention Tools

The Adamawa State Agency for the Control of AIDS has reported 8,850 new HIV infections across the state between 2022 and 2025, signaling a concerning rise in transmission rates despite available prevention tools and treatment options.

Abdullahi Adamu, the agency’s Director of Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation, disclosed this during a media interactive session in Yola on Thursday, explaining that the engagement aimed to strengthen collaboration with the media to boost public awareness and encourage behavioral change in HIV prevention.

According to surveillance data presented by Adamu, new infections have remained persistently high over the past three years. In 2022, the state recorded over 2,700 new infections; in 2023, more than 2,500; in 2024, 2,227; and between January and June 2025 alone, 1,423 new infections have already been recorded.

Expressing concern over the trend, Adamu said the figures highlight the need for a review of current strategies and a more aggressive campaign on preventive measures. Preventive options such as abstinence, consistent condom use, and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis are available, but many people are not using them effectively, he noted.

He stressed that people living with HIV who adhere to treatment cannot transmit the virus and can lead healthy, productive lives. According to him, more than 40,000 people living with HIV are currently receiving treatment in Adamawa State, with about 93% achieving viral suppression, a critical threshold that prevents transmission. However, the agency recorded 400 HIV related deaths in 2024.

The ADSACA official also urged pregnant women to register for antenatal care to prevent mother-to-child transmission, which remains a key challenge. In 2024, 509 pregnant women who registered for antenatal care were enrolled on HIV treatment, of which 180 were new infections. Without antenatal care and hospital delivery, some of these mothers could have unknowingly transmitted the virus to their babies, he said.

Adamu revealed that the state government had procured over 40,000 HIV testing kits, encouraging residents to take advantage of free testing services available at health facilities and community testing centers. The push for increased testing comes as knowing one’s HIV status remains crucial for early treatment and prevention of further transmission.

John Tobias, the North East Zonal Coordinator of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, also spoke at the session, urging Nigerians to take greater ownership of the national HIV response to ensure sustainability. He warned that a stop work order issued by the United States government in February had disrupted donor supported HIV interventions, limiting Nigeria’s capacity to provide treatment and care.

This is a wake up call for us to take responsibility for our own health and reduce dependence on donor support, Tobias said. The disruption highlights the vulnerability of Nigeria’s HIV response, which has historically relied heavily on international funding from organizations like PEPFAR, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Describing the 1,423 new infections in the first half of 2025 as avoidable, he stressed that effective treatment remains one of the strongest prevention tools. If everyone living with HIV is identified and placed on treatment, there will be no opportunity for transmission, he said. We must scale up our efforts and work towards ending new HIV infections by 2030.

Tobias called on journalists to play an active role in public sensitization and promoting positive behavioral change, emphasizing that Nigeria must intensify efforts to end new HIV infections by 2030, in line with global targets.

The new infection numbers represent a troubling reversal of previous progress in Adamawa State. Historical data shows the state once had a 7.6 percent prevalence rate in 2005, ranking as the fourth worst HIV affected state in Nigeria. By 2018, that figure had dropped to 1.1 percent, placing Adamawa 19th nationally. More recent data from 2024 showed prevalence declining from 2.5 percent in 2014 to 1.1 percent.

However, the absolute number of new infections over the past four years suggests that while overall prevalence may be lower, transmission continues at concerning levels, particularly among certain populations and age groups. The data indicates that prevention efforts may not be reaching those most at risk, or that behavioral factors are undermining the effectiveness of available prevention tools.

The challenge is particularly acute given that approximately three quarters of those currently on treatment in Adamawa are achieving viral suppression, which should theoretically reduce transmission. The disconnect between high viral suppression rates and continued new infections suggests gaps in identifying undiagnosed cases and ensuring comprehensive prevention coverage.

Adamawa’s situation reflects broader challenges facing Nigeria’s HIV response. While treatment access has expanded dramatically over the past two decades, prevention efforts have struggled to keep pace. Stigma, limited awareness of newer prevention options like PrEP, and inconsistent condom use continue to fuel transmission.

The disruption of US funded HIV programmes adds urgency to calls for domestic ownership of the response. Nigeria has made commitments to increase domestic funding for HIV programmes, but implementation has been uneven across states. Without sustainable funding mechanisms, gains made over decades of international support could be reversed.

For Adamawa specifically, the path forward requires intensified community engagement, expanded testing to identify undiagnosed cases, stronger linkage to treatment for those testing positive, and more effective prevention messaging, particularly for young people and pregnant women. The state’s success in dramatically reducing prevalence over the past two decades demonstrates that progress is possible, but sustained effort and resources are essential.