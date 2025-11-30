Adam Ro Music Ltd’s Rukayatu Issaka Drives Global Expansion

Adam Ro Music Ltd proudly announces the impactful leadership of Rukayatu Issaka, the company’s Marketing Director, who continues to strengthen the organization’s international brand identity, media presence, and global expansion strategy.

With a visionary approach to marketing and communication, Rukayatu has been instrumental in elevating Adam Ro Music Ltd’s global footprint. Her strategic direction has contributed to over 25 international media features across Ghana, Nigeria, and global platforms including GhanaWeb, MyJoyOnline, Punch Nigeria, Vanguard, MSN Africa, Legit NG, Citi Newsroom, Graphic Online, AfricaLiveNews, and many more.

Rukayatu’s work focuses on expanding the label’s reach across Africa, Europe, and the diaspora through targeted campaigns, executive profiling, creative direction, and brand positioning. Her influence continues to shape Adam Ro Music Ltd as a global creative powerhouse rooted in African culture.

Marketing is not just about visibility. it’s about authentic storytelling. My mission is to ensure Adam Ro Music Ltd remains a bridge between African creativity and worldwide audiences,

Rukayatu Issaka, Marketing Director, Adam Ro Music Ltd.

Under her leadership, the company has executed high level branding initiatives, forged strong media partnerships, and advanced its long-term global vision.

The full press kit for Rukayatu Issaka, including downloadable press photos and all media features, is available at:

🔗 https://adamromusic.com/rukayatu-issaka-press-kit

For interviews, bookings, or media inquiries, contact:

📧 [email protected]

🌐 adamromusic.com

Adam Ro Music Ltd

Celebrating African creativity. Inspiring global culture.