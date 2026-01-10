Adam Ro Music Ltd Announces International Media Travel Program

Adam Ro Music Ltd has announced a structured international media travel program as part of its ongoing commitment to professional development, operational learning, and responsible global engagement within the creative industry.

The program includes planned professional engagements in China, India, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) and involves selected members of the company’s core team.

Participating in the program are Rukayatu Issaka, Marketing Director; Adams Munkaila, Audio Engineer; and Malik Abdulraman, Camera Operator. Each team member will undertake role-specific assignments aligned with their responsibilities within the company.

According to the company, the initiative is designed to support media research, cultural documentation, skills development, and exposure to diverse international creative environments. All activities under the program will be conducted on a short-term basis and in accordance with applicable travel and immigration regulations.

Adam Ro Music Ltd stated that the program reflects its long-term approach to structured planning, professional growth, and international collaboration, with insights gained expected to support future projects and internal operations.

Further updates will be provided as the program progresses.