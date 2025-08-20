Ada Youth Summit Calls for New Era of Service and Innovation

Hundreds of young leaders gathered in Ada for a transformative summit focused on reshaping their role in Ghana’s future.

The Ada Youth Summit 2025, themed “The Paradigm Shift,” challenged attendees to move beyond talk and into meaningful action through entrepreneurship, technology, and community service.

Organized by the Tapioca Foundation and Ada College of Education, the event served as a precursor to the upcoming Ada Asafotufiam Festival. From the start, the atmosphere was charged with purpose. Maxwell Bunu, Head of Student Affairs, set the tone by urging young people to embrace both innovation and resilience in a rapidly changing world.

The emotional highlight came from convener Seth Priceless Ala-Amegavie, who delivered a powerful keynote. He reminded his generation that silence in the face of injustice is a form of complicity, urging them to become stewards, not spectators. His message resonated deeply through the hall.

Throughout the day, five expert panels provided practical guidance. Speakers discussed everything from agribusiness and AI to leadership and overcoming gender barriers. Young entrepreneurs shared their journeys, while tech experts emphasized the need for AI fluency in today’s job market. A dedicated women’s session inspired many with stories of breaking through obstacles.

The ceremonial lighting of a summit torch symbolized unity and hope, a visual promise to carry the event’s energy into the community. As the day closed, attendees left not just with new ideas, but with a renewed sense of duty. The summit made clear that this generation intends to be remembered not for what they had, but for what they gave.