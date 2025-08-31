Ada MP Allegedly Fueling Discontent Against Electrochem Operations in Ada Songor

Information emerging from the Ada Traditional Area suggests that political maneuvering may be driving the latest wave of disaffection against Electrochem Ghana Limited, operators of the Ada Songor Salt project, a subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies.

Sources close to the matter allege that the Member of Parliament for Sege, Daniel Keshie Bessey, has been at the center of recent unrest within the salt-rich enclave.

The MP is said to be working closely with influential figures within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who are reportedly backing his efforts to frustrate Electrochem’s operations.

According to the allegations, Daniel Keshie Bessey has assured certain business interests of his commitment to ensuring that community agitations persist until Electrochem’s operations become untenable.

The long-term objective, the sources claim, is to compel the company to abandon the project, thereby creating an opportunity for his financiers to take over control of the Ada Songor salt fields.

Recent protests and demonstrations by groups of workers and residents are being cited by observers as part of a calculated plan to disrupt the smooth running of the salt mining venture. While concerns have been raised publicly by sections of the community over job conditions and local participation, insiders suggest that much of the mobilization is politically motivated.

Electrochem, since assuming operations at Songor, has pledged to transform the salt industry into a globally competitive enterprise, providing jobs, improving infrastructure, and boosting Ghana’s exports. The company has, however, faced resistance from sections of the community and local political actors who argue that the project does not adequately serve their interests.

Political analysts note that the Songor salt project has historically been a hotbed of contestation, often attracting competing political, traditional, and business interests. The latest allegations, if true, highlight how deeply entangled the salt concession has become with national politics and economic ambitions.

Meanwhile, Electrochem is yet to officially respond to the fresh wave of allegations and demonstrations, though company insiders maintain that the firm remains committed to its investment and social responsibility pledges.

As the situation unfolds, many industry watchers are concerned that politicizing the Ada Songor salt project could derail a key national industrialization agenda and compromise opportunities for jobs and revenue generation.