Ada Launches 88th Asafotufiami Festival with Unity Call

The Ada Traditional Council has unveiled plans for its 88th Asafotufiami Festival, centering this year’s celebration on the theme “Peace. Justice. Unity: The Pillars of Ada’s Progress.”

At the launch event in Ada, Planning Committee Chairman Nene Agudey Obichere III emphasized the festival’s role in honoring ancestral heritage while fostering modern development.

“This celebration remembers the battles our forefathers fought at Torjuenya and Kantamanso, but more importantly, it charts our path forward,” Nene Obichere stated. The August 1-8 event will blend traditional rites like the Soobi-Soobi homecoming procession with contemporary activities including business forums and youth entrepreneurship programs.

The committee chairman announced strict measures against unauthorized commercial use of the Asafotufiami brand, with a dedicated task force to monitor compliance. Lead sponsor Electrochem Ghana received special recognition for its transformative work at the Songor Salt Project, alongside other corporate partners supporting the festival.

Organizers expect thousands to attend the week-long festivities, which will culminate in a musical concert at the Volta estuary. The festival aims to strengthen bonds among Ada’s seven clans while showcasing the region’s cultural heritage and economic potential.

The Asafotufiami Festival traces its origins to ancient warrior homecoming traditions and has evolved into one of Ghana’s most prominent cultural events. This year’s edition seeks to balance preservation of customs with initiatives addressing modern community needs.