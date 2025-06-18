“Ada Is Not for Sale” — Chiefs and Youth Voice Outrage Over Lavish Safari Valley Trip Allegedly Sponsored by Private Investor

A wave of disappointment and anger has swept across the Ada Traditional Area, following revelations that some chiefs and queen mothers are embarking on an extravagant trip to the luxury Safari Valley Resort in the Eastern Region — a move seen by many as an attempt by a powerful investor to buy the conscience of Ada’s traditional leadership.

Leading the charge in condemnation is Asafoatser Songor I, a prominent traditional youth leader and cultural advocate, who has issued a scathing statement reflecting the sentiments of concerned chiefs, elders, and the youth across the Ada State. According to him, the trip — masked as a “Capacity Building Workshop” — is a betrayal of the cultural integrity and moral standing of the Ada Traditional Council.

“This journey is not about development or capacity building. It is a calculated ploy to manipulate our chiefs and turn them into tools of endorsement for a private investor who has no genuine stake in the long-term progress of Ada. Our culture is not for sale,” Asafoatser Songor I declared.

The planned trip, scheduled for Wednesday, June 18, 2025, has stirred controversy not just because of its timing but also the personalities behind it. Investigations suggest that the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, based in Dodowa, is being used as a front to legitimise the trip — with Queen Mother Naana Adikie Manyeyo Addi of the Adibiawe Clan allegedly coordinating logistics and collecting personal ID cards of participating chiefs.

Critics question her role, noting that she holds no official position in the Ada Traditional Council that would empower her to act on behalf of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

“It is deeply troubling that a queen mother who is not even part of the Ada Traditional Council is acting as a convener and data collector for an event of this magnitude. This calls into question not just the purpose of the trip but the very integrity of those attending it,” a concerned senior traditional leader remarked on condition of anonymity.

The group of chiefs expected to travel includes known allies of ElectroChem Ghana Limited, owned by businessman Daniel McKorley (McDan), whose salt mining activities in the Songor Lagoon have caused tension and distress in local communities. Salom and Madagber, two of the most affected communities, are still reeling from the effects of flooding and environmental disruption — yet no words of concern or visits have come from their traditional leaders, critics say.

The trip to Safari Valley Resort — Ghana’s premier eco-luxury destination — is viewed by many as symbolic of misplaced priorities, especially after the chaotic and underwhelming launch of the 88th Asafotufiam Festival, which was held in a rundown council building and ended in public scuffles and accusations of mismanagement.

“Our leaders claimed there was no money to give the festival a befitting launch, only to turn around and accept funding for a resort getaway. This is an insult to the dignity of Ada and the sacredness of our tradition,” said a youth representative in Big Ada.

Insiders hint that the trip is fully sponsored by a private investor with business interests in the Ada enclave — further deepening public fears that traditional authority in the area is gradually being compromised.

Two prominent chiefs have reportedly declined to participate, citing ethical concerns and discomfort with submitting their national ID cards to an unofficial figure. The situation, some analysts say, reflects deeper fractures within the Ada Traditional Council and growing resistance against perceived attempts to co-opt traditional leadership for corporate or political gain.

A Call for Reflection and Accountability

In his closing statement, Asafoatser Songor I made a passionate call for a return to truth, justice, and leadership rooted in service — not convenience.

“Ada State needs a reset. Until all the cobwebs are removed from our traditional institutions, we will remain stagnant. Let us fast, pray, and work together to ensure that the soul of Ada is not traded for luxury trips and personal gain.”

As the chiefs prepare to leave for Safari Valley, pressure is mounting for the Council to come clean about the source of funding and the purpose of the retreat. Meanwhile, many citizens are hoping that this moment of reckoning will usher in a new era of transparency and accountability in Ada’s traditional governance.