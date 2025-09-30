Acute Water Crisis Affects Adidome Senior High School (ADISEC)

The Adidome Senior High School (ADISEC) in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region is facing an acute perennial water crisis that is affecting the academic work of the students. For about one month now, the school has been without water due to its inability to settle its indebtedness of One Hundred and Four Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS104,000.00) with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), leading to the disconnection of the school’s water supply.

The Headmaster of ADISEC, Dr. Vincent-Dzidula Kwasi Atiku, made the revelation at the 40th anniversary speech and prize-giving day of the school at Adidome. ‘But for the occasional intervention of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the school in arranging a water tanker from the District Assembly to supply water to the kitchen, we would have been in severe crisis, ’ the Headmaster added.

Throwing more light on the situation, Dr. Atiku explained that in recent times, students had to, as he put it, troop to town across the main Ho-Mafi Adidome-Sogakope road at the mercy of cars and motorbikes in search of water every morning and evening, with some sneaking to engage in social activities. The situation, according to the Headmaster, has put fear in them as teachers and parents who are playing the custodian role for their students.

Dr. Atiku used the occasion to passionately appeal to the President and the Minister of Education to urgently intervene through the provision of a mechanized industrial borehole to avert the high water supply cost by the CWSA, which comes up to some Eight Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS8,000.00) every month.

The Headmaster also touched on other serious challenges facing the school. According to him, the absence of a good internal road network system in the school, coupled with a bad drainage system, is worrying. This, he said, continues to worsen the poor roads, washing away also the school buildings. Dr. Atiku appealed to the President and the Minister of Roads to urgently consider the school under the Big Push Initiative by tarring the internal roads of the school alongside constructing a proper drainage system for the entire school compound.

The other urgent infrastructural and other related needs of the school include a Boys’ and Girls’ dormitory storey building of six hundred (600) sleeping capacity each, seven hundred (700) bunk beds, one thousand, five hundred (1,500) pieces of furniture, a 12-unit classroom block, a 33-seater bus as well as an official pick-up to assist in the transportation of students to programmes and also in carrying out official duties.

The ADISEC Headmaster also appealed to the President and the GETFund Administrator to provide the school with staff bungalows to help in the management of the teeming students on campus.

The anniversary cum speech day event was under the theme, ‘Forty Years of Providing Education in Adidome Senior High School – Achievements, Challenges and Prospects: The Role of Stakeholders’. It was aimed at raising funds to construct a 250-seater capacity ultra-modern staff common room for the teachers who currently mark students’ exercises under trees.

In the 2025 regional West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) ranking, Adidome SHS came 6th out of 67 schools with a total A1-C6 performance of 77 percent. The school, Dr. Atiku noted, is also a force to reckon with when it comes to Mathematics and Science. According to him, ADISEC is a national icon in the Energy Commission Science contest, reaching the grand finale stage, likewise the National Science and Maths Quiz competition, where ADISEC is also among the finalists for this year’s ultimate contest. ‘It has taken hard work and discipline for us to improve academically, and I am very grateful to the Board, my staff and the students for these feet’, the Headmaster intimated.

The Director, Pre-Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, Nana Baffour Awuah, represented the Minister of Education at the event. He lauded ADISEC for its high discipline accolade and urged the students to aspire to greater heights. He also pledged the commitment of the Ministry towards ensuring that ADISEC continues to be a beacon of hope to many learners from the Mafi Traditional Area and beyond.

The Dufia of Mafi Adidome, Torgbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, and the Awafiaga of the Mafi Traditional Area, Torgbe Awudza Adabla XV, were among the traditional leaders present at the function. In a speech from them, the traditional leaders paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the school and urged the stakeholders, particularly the old students, to continue to make greater investment in and impact on the school.