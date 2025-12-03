Actress Rita Edochie Urges Community Security Response Amid Rising Kidnappings

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has sparked debate after calling on community leaders across Nigeria to arm local youths to combat rising kidnapping and insecurity in the country.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, Edochie suggested that community leaders should identify capable young people and equip them to patrol forests and bushes where kidnappers operate. The veteran actress, who has been vocal about security challenges affecting Nigeria, particularly the southeast region, shared her message alongside a photo of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment on 20 November 2025 by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court of Nigeria after being found guilty of terrorism charges. The sentencing followed years of legal proceedings after Kanu was detained in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021.

In her post, Edochie referenced Kanu’s previous warnings about security threats, suggesting his concerns were dismissed at the time. She wrote that terrorists and bandits have become emboldened because they carry weapons while communities remain defenseless.

The actress argued that community youths possess better knowledge of local terrain than what she described as foreign elements, and could effectively ambush those threatening their communities if properly equipped. She framed her suggestion as urgent action needed before further escalation of violence.

Security experts have long debated the role of vigilante groups in Nigeria’s security landscape. While vigilante organizations are filling security gaps in many parts of the country, they face challenges including poor training, supervision issues, and vulnerability to human rights abuses. The International Crisis Group has noted that while these groups help authorities fight crime, they also risk exacerbating problems through their activities.

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), established in 1970 and officially registered in 1999, already serves as a civil defense organization collaborating with police to combat crime. The group works with military and security agencies on community policing and intelligence gathering, though it faces funding and regulation challenges.

Northern governors and traditional rulers recently declared support for establishing state police, arguing that Nigeria’s centralized police architecture can no longer adequately serve a population estimated at over 237 million people. They cited severe shortages of law enforcement personnel, with Nigeria’s police force strength around 371,800 officers, resulting in a police to citizen ratio significantly below the United Nations standard.

However, security analysts warn that unregulated civilian militias pose serious risks. Dickson Osagie, a Nigerian terrorism expert, emphasized the need for greater oversight, stating that without proper control of armed community groups, criminal elements could exploit the situation. He stressed that if vigilante groups are permitted to carry weapons, they must receive training on weapon handling to prevent harm to community members.

Research on vigilante groups in southern Nigeria found that while they initially suppress violent crime effectively, this often involves intense brutality including extrajudicial killings, torture, and illegal detention. Despite local communities sometimes initially embracing such groups, they tend to under deliver public safety over time while engaging in increased abuse and political manipulation.

The federal government has not issued an official response to calls for expanded community armament. President Bola Tinubu’s administration has emphasized collaboration between security agencies and community policing structures, but has not endorsed widespread civilian armament outside existing legal frameworks.

Edochie, who is married to Tony Edochie, younger brother of veteran actor Pete Edochie, has consistently advocated for improved security in Nigeria’s southeast. She previously called for Kanu’s release, arguing his detention was contributing to division in the country.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State visited Kanu in prison on Sunday and assured him that efforts to secure his release through administrative channels have been intensified. Kanu’s legal team has indicated plans to appeal the life sentence.

The debate over community security responses continues as Nigeria grapples with kidnappings, banditry, and insurgency across multiple regions. While some advocate for expanded community defense capabilities, others caution that poorly regulated armed groups could worsen security challenges rather than resolve them.