Actress Peggy Ovire Sparks Marriage Speculation with Infidelity Question

Nollywood actress and producer Peggy Ovire has sparked fresh speculation about her marriage after posting a question on Instagram on Sunday, February 8, 2026, asking followers what they would do if they discovered their husband was having an affair with a married woman.

The actress shared a lengthy post describing a scenario where a woman dated and eventually married a man who was allegedly sleeping with a married woman with children. According to the post, when the woman confronted the man about the affair before marriage, he denied it and claimed they were just friends. The post stated the woman later discovered evidence confirming the affair continued after marriage.

Ovire added that the man in the scenario condemns single women who engage in relationships with married men. The post drew mixed reactions from followers, with some suggesting it could be a storyline for an upcoming movie project while others interpreted it as personal.

A check of Ovire’s Instagram profile shows she has removed her husband’s name from her bio. The actress, who married fellow actor Frederick Leonard in November 2022, previously displayed his surname on her social media accounts.

Speculation about the couple’s marriage has circulated since December 2024 when Ovire shared solo Christmas photos without Leonard. The actress also posted a video in May 2025 showing her at a wedding without wearing her wedding ring, prompting questions from followers.

Frederick Leonard addressed the rumours in December 2024 through an Instagram post stating that he and his wife owe no explanations about their marriage. The actor emphasized that decisions about wearing wedding rings or taking solo vacations constitute personal choices within their relationship.

Neither Peggy Ovire nor Frederick Leonard has issued official statements addressing the latest social media developments or confirming separation. The couple married during a ceremony held in Asaba, Delta State, attended by several Nollywood personalities and industry stakeholders.

The marriage has faced periodic scrutiny on social media platforms, with Leonard previously warning bloggers against spreading false information about their relationship. The actor stated in his December 2024 post that marriage does not equal slavery and that couples maintain autonomy over how they manage their unions.

Social media speculation about celebrity relationships has intensified in recent years as Nigerian entertainment personalities navigate public interest in their private lives. Several Nollywood couples have faced similar scrutiny, with some addressing rumours publicly while others maintain silence.

Ovire has built a career as an actress and producer in the Nigerian film industry, appearing in numerous productions across various platforms. Leonard similarly maintains an active presence in Nollywood, known for roles in romantic dramas and action films.

The Instagram post generated thousands of comments within hours, with followers divided between those expressing concern for the actress and others suggesting she focus on addressing issues privately. Some entertainment industry observers noted that social media posts often serve multiple purposes including publicity for upcoming projects.

Nigeria’s entertainment industry continues to attract significant public attention, with celebrity relationships frequently becoming subjects of intense media coverage and social media discourse. The phenomenon reflects broader patterns of audience engagement with public figures across various sectors.

