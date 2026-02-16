Actress Keke Palmer Reveals She Identifies as Asexual

American actress and singer Keke Palmer has revealed she identifies as asexual, sharing the personal disclosure in a social media post following Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Palmer, 31, made the announcement on Monday in an Instagram post where she reflected on how she spent the romantic holiday with her mother, sister and two year old son Leodis, known as Leo, whom she shares with ex partner Darius Jackson.

The Emmy Award winning actress wrote that she attended a colleague’s birthday party but noted that nothing romantic occurred, before adding that she likes no one and is almost 100 percent sure she is asexual.

Palmer rose to prominence as a child actress with roles in the 2006 film Akeelah and the Bee and the Nickelodeon series True Jackson VP, which aired from 2008 to 2011. She has since appeared in films including Hustlers and Nope, and currently hosts the game show Password alongside Jimmy Fallon.

The actress has previously spoken openly about her sexuality and gender identity. In April 2023, while accepting the Vanguard Award at the Los Angeles Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Center Gala, Palmer discussed her experience navigating what she described as confusion around her identity.

Palmer told the audience at the 2023 gala that she never felt straight enough, gay enough, woman enough or man enough, adding that she always felt like a little bit of everything. The actress also said she often led with masculinity and faced disdain as a woman, which she attributed to wanting respect and admiration.

In July 2023, Palmer appeared on The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, where she discussed accepting her sexuality after years of repression. She told hosts Raven Symoné and Miranda Maday that she reached a point where she wanted her life to be her own.

Palmer publicly came out in 2015 through the music video for her song I Don’t Belong to You, which featured a romantic storyline with another woman. Following the video’s release, she said her sexuality was defined by herself and could change as she chose.

Asexuality is defined as experiencing little to no sexual attraction to others, though individuals who identify as asexual may still experience romantic attraction or engage in relationships. The asexual community includes people across a spectrum of experiences and identities.

Palmer shares her son Leo with fitness instructor Jackson, whom she began dating in 2021. The couple separated in 2023 following public disagreements, including Jackson’s criticism of Palmer’s outfit choice at a concert, which drew widespread backlash.

The actress has spoken frequently about motherhood since welcoming Leo in February 2023, describing him as giving her life new purpose and saying she loves being a mother more than she thought she would.

Palmer’s announcement comes at a time when public figures increasingly share personal details about their sexual and gender identities, contributing to broader conversations about representation and acceptance.