Actress Doris Ogala Threatens Exposure Over Pastor Okafor Claims

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has released a video issuing warnings to women she alleges had relationships with Pastor Chris Okafor, whom she describes as her former boyfriend. The footage surfaced online amid growing public interest in the unfolding controversy.

In the recording, Ogala claimed multiple individuals were romantically involved with the religious leader and demanded they publicly confess. She warned that failure to come forward would result in her revealing their identities herself. The actress stated she possesses evidence including chat messages and expressed willingness to disclose names systematically.

The video emerged one day after reports indicated Pastor Chris Okafor was invited by the Lagos State Police Command for questioning. The timing has intensified online speculation and public reactions surrounding the allegations. Neither the pastor nor his representatives have issued public statements addressing the claims at this time.

Ogala’s allegations have triggered widespread discussion across Nigerian social media platforms, with users divided over the credibility of her statements and the appropriateness of her approach. Some have questioned the actress’s motives, while others have called for thorough investigation of the matter.

The controversy adds to ongoing conversations about accountability within religious institutions and the conduct of high-profile clergy members. Nigerian religious communities have faced increased scrutiny in recent years over allegations involving spiritual leaders and their personal conduct.

Legal experts note that public accusations of this nature carry potential defamation risks if claims cannot be substantiated. The involvement of law enforcement suggests authorities may be examining the situation beyond social media discourse.

Pastor Okafor leads a Lagos-based ministry with a substantial following across Nigeria and among diaspora communities. His ministry has not released official commentary regarding either the police invitation or Ogala’s video allegations.