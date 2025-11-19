Actress Ama K Abebrese Condemns Government Appointments Amid Misconduct Allegations

British Ghanaian actress Ama K Abebrese has criticized the appointment of men with documented allegations of sexual misconduct to senior government positions, arguing such decisions undermine accountability for gender based violence.

Abebrese made the comments November 18 in a social media post that did not name specific individuals but referenced broader concerns about ethical vetting processes for public officials. The actress and women’s rights advocate stated that no serious country would elevate persons facing such allegations to positions of national influence. She described these appointments as sending a dangerous message that misconduct against women carries no consequences and may even result in career advancement.

The statement follows recent government appointments that have sparked public debate about ethical standards in political leadership. President John Dramani Mahama appointed media personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) as Special Envoy to the Caribbean Region on November 14. KKD faced rape charges in 2014 after a 19 year old woman accused him of sexual assault at the African Regent Hotel in Accra. The case was dropped in 2015 after the complainant, Ewuraffe Orleans Thompson, withdrew from proceedings, citing trauma from media attention and expressing unwillingness to testify in court.

The Attorney General’s office filed a Nolle Prosequi, stating it was not in the best interest of the victim or prosecution to proceed without her testimony. KKD maintained throughout the proceedings that the sexual encounter was consensual. He issued a public apology in January 2015 for what he called the trauma caused and the public disgrace resulting from the incident, though he continued denying criminal wrongdoing.

The Mahama administration also appointed Professor Ransford Gyampo as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority. Gyampo appeared in a 2019 British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa Eye documentary titled Sex for Grades, which investigated sexual harassment at universities in Ghana and Nigeria. The undercover investigation showed Gyampo making what the BBC characterized as inappropriate advances toward a journalist posing as a prospective student seeking academic assistance.

Gyampo denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and threatened legal action against the BBC, describing the documentary as defamatory and politically motivated. The University of Ghana interdicted Gyampo and a colleague following the documentary’s release but later cleared both lecturers, stating there was insufficient evidence in the video to support sex for grades claims. The university’s Sexual Harassment Committee found no proof Gyampo had engaged in the specific conduct alleged in the documentary’s title.

Gyampo has maintained in multiple interviews that the BBC selectively edited footage to create a misleading narrative. He emphasized that the person in the video was not his student, that no sexual activity occurred, and that no grades were altered. In March 2025, he stated the exposé was orchestrated to prevent his potential selection as a running mate for an unnamed presidential candidate.

Abebrese’s social media statement reflected longstanding advocacy on women’s rights issues. The actress has campaigned extensively on gender based violence, including a 2020 petition calling on Ghana’s government to eliminate medical examination fees for rape victims. Those fees, ranging from 300 to 800 Ghana cedis, created barriers to justice for survivors who could not afford the required documentation to proceed with criminal complaints.

The actress met with former First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo and Gender Minister Cynthia Morrison in 2020 to discuss removing financial obstacles facing sexual assault survivors. Her petition attracted more than 15,000 signatures. Abebrese argued that requiring victims to pay for medical evidence effectively denied justice based on economic capacity, as police could not initiate prosecutions without completed medical forms.

Abebrese’s November 18 statement emphasized that ethical leadership requires proper scrutiny of appointees, particularly regarding allegations of gender based misconduct. She wrote that placing men with documented histories or allegations of sexual assault or harassment in high governmental positions sends the message that abuse of females can be rewarded. The actress concluded her post with the directive, “Do Better Ghana.”

Public reaction to the appointments has been mixed. Some Ghanaians questioned whether past allegations should permanently disqualify individuals from public service, especially when cases were not prosecuted to conclusion or when institutions cleared the persons involved. Others argued that unresolved allegations create ethical concerns regardless of legal outcomes, particularly for positions requiring public trust and moral authority.

Women’s rights organizations have repeatedly called for stronger vetting processes for government appointees in cases involving gender based misconduct allegations. These groups contend that failing to address such concerns in appointment decisions perpetuates impunity and discourages survivors from reporting abuse. They argue ethical standards for public officials should extend beyond criminal convictions to consider patterns of alleged behavior and institutional findings.

The debate intersects with broader discussions about accountability mechanisms in Ghanaian public life. President Mahama has emphasized anti corruption measures and ethical conduct in his administration, warning ministers at a November 18 meeting with the Christian Council that any official involved in scandal would face severe consequences. Whether this commitment extends to addressing past allegations against current appointees remains subject to public scrutiny.

Abebrese’s activism on women’s issues spans multiple domains. She founded the I Love My Natural Skintone campaign in 2014 to address colorism and discourage skin bleaching practices. She serves as a Child Safety Icon for SafeChild Ghana, an organization focused on protecting children from harm. Her film work includes Beasts of No Nation, Sinking Sands, and The Burial of Kojo, with performances earning recognition including the 2011 African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The actress has used her platform consistently to call for stronger protections for victims of abuse and more responsible leadership across public institutions. Her November 18 statement continues this advocacy, challenging Ghanaian society to establish higher standards for ethical leadership and accountability in cases involving allegations of violence against women.