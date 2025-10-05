Actor Wayoosi Urges Mahama to Seek Third Term Despite Constitutional Limits

Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, better known as Wayoosi, has added his voice to a growing chorus calling on President John Dramani Mahama to pursue a third term in office, despite the president’s own declaration that he won’t seek reelection in 2028. The actor, who has long identified himself as a staunch supporter of the president and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), made the appeal in a video shared on social media, arguing that Ghana needs Mahama’s continued leadership for national development.

Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV host Osei Kwadwo, Wayoosi framed his appeal around what he characterizes as divine intervention in Ghana’s political landscape. He pointed to the NDC’s commanding parliamentary majority following the 2024 elections, suggesting this unprecedented legislative strength represents an opportunity to amend the 1992 Constitution.

“We should ask God why he gave President John Mahama two thirds of members of parliament because since 1992, no president or ruling party has been able to attain those seats in parliament,” the actor stated, interpreting the electoral outcome as evidence that constitutional change should be pursued.

The appeal comes amid considerable political tension surrounding the very question Wayoosi is advocating for. In May 2025, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led a coalition demonstration alongside the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), the National Democratic Party (NDP), and the People’s National Party (PNP), protesting what they alleged were moves by the Mahama administration to manipulate the constitution for a third term bid.

President Mahama himself addressed these concerns directly, stating publicly that he would not pursue reelection when Ghanaians return to the polls in 2028. Yet Wayoosi suggests this declaration reflects the president’s concern about public criticism rather than genuine unwillingness to continue serving.

“Yes, some of us know you don’t want to contest again because of what a few people will say, but the majority of Ghanaians are crying for you,” the actor claimed, portraying Mahama’s stated position as reluctance born from political pressure rather than constitutional principle.

The constitutional reality, however, presents substantial obstacles to any such plan. Ghana’s 1992 Constitution explicitly limits presidents to two terms in office, and political analysts have noted there is no legal path for President Mahama to pursue a third term under current constitutional provisions. Amending such fundamental provisions would require not just parliamentary supermajorities but likely a national referendum as well, given the entrenched nature of presidential term limits in Ghana’s constitutional framework.

Wayoosi’s appeal also glosses over the significant political opposition such an attempt would generate. Political commentator Kwesi Pratt Jr. has warned that any president who attempts to amend the constitution to extend their tenure beyond two terms will face strong opposition, reflecting broader public sentiment about preserving democratic guardrails.

The actor’s characterization of public sentiment may also be overstated. While Mahama enjoys considerable support among his political base, framing his decision not to pursue a third term as responding to public outcry misrepresents the constitutional constraints that make such a bid legally problematic regardless of popular opinion.

What’s notable about Wayoosi’s intervention is how it reflects ongoing debates within Ghanaian political circles about executive power and constitutional limits. Similar discussions have emerged in other African democracies where leaders have attempted to circumvent term limits, often with destabilizing consequences. Ghana’s relative political stability has been built partly on respect for constitutional procedures, including the peaceful transfer of power and adherence to presidential term limits.

The NDC’s substantial parliamentary majority does theoretically provide the legislative strength needed to initiate constitutional amendments. However, using that majority to extend presidential tenure would represent a fundamental departure from democratic norms that have governed Ghana since the return to multiparty democracy in 1992.

Wayoosi insists his appeal stems from genuine belief in Mahama’s governance capabilities. He praised what he described as the president’s knowledge, skills, and leadership qualities, suggesting these attributes justify constitutional change. But governance competence, regardless of its merits, doesn’t traditionally override constitutional term limits designed to prevent executive entrenchment.

The actor also claimed that many Ghanaians have been unhappy since Mahama’s declaration that he won’t contest the 2028 elections, though evidence for widespread disappointment remains anecdotal. Public opinion polling would be necessary to substantiate claims about majority sentiment on this contentious question.

As Ghana continues its democratic journey, debates about executive power and constitutional limits will likely persist. Wayoosi’s appeal, while reflecting his personal political convictions, raises questions that extend beyond individual leaders: How should democracies balance popular will against constitutional safeguards? When do term limits serve democratic stability, and when might they constrain effective governance?

For now, President Mahama’s stated position remains unchanged. Whether pressure from supporters like Wayoosi might influence his thinking remains to be seen, though the constitutional, political, and institutional obstacles to any third term bid appear formidable. Ghana’s democratic institutions have weathered previous tests, and how they respond to calls for constitutional revision will shape the country’s political landscape for years to come.

The conversation Wayoosi has sparked, intentionally or not, serves as a reminder that democratic norms require constant vigilance and public commitment. Constitutional limits exist not to question any individual leader’s capabilities, but to protect democratic processes from the temptations of extended power that history suggests can undermine even well intentioned governance.