Actor Fires Back at President Over French Citizenship

Hollywood actor George Clooney has responded to criticism from United States President Donald Trump after the president mocked him for obtaining French citizenship, with Clooney suggesting the November 2026 midterm elections could change America’s direction.

In late December, France granted citizenship to Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, a British Lebanese human rights lawyer, along with their seven year old twins Alexander and Ella. The family received their naturalization orders in official documents published over the weekend, with George Clooney retaining his American citizenship while Amal was naturalized under her maiden name Amal Alamuddin.

Trump posted on Truth Social on New Year’s Eve, describing Clooney and his wife as two of the worst political prognosticators of all time and criticizing France for granting them citizenship. The president wrote that France is sadly in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like the US had under former President Joe Biden, whom Trump referred to as Sleepy Joe Biden.

Trump referenced Clooney’s July 2024 op ed in The New York Times where the actor called on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race following a disastrous debate performance. The president wrote that Clooney dumped Biden during a fundraiser only to support Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Trump mockingly called another stellar candidate and misspelled her name as Jamala(K).

The president claimed Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few and totally mediocre movies, adding that he wasn’t a movie star at all but just an average guy who complained constantly about common sense in politics. Trump concluded his post with his signature phrase urging Americans to make the country great again.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney responded by saying he totally agrees with the current president and that Americans have to make America great again, adding they’ll start in November. The statement appears to reference the November 2026 midterm elections when all 435 House of Representatives seats and 33 Senate seats will be contested.

The 64 year old Oscar winner has been politically outspoken as a liberal Democrat throughout his career, serving as a longtime Democratic donor and fundraiser. Clooney previously cited France’s privacy laws as one of the primary reasons why he and his wife decided to raise their children in the country rather than Los Angeles.

Speaking to Esquire magazine in October, Clooney said he was worried about raising children in Los Angeles in the culture of Hollywood, feeling like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. He noted that France doesn’t care much about fame and he doesn’t want his children walking around worried about paparazzi or being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.

The Clooneys purchased Domaine du Canadel, a former wine estate near the Provence town of Brignoles, in 2021. Clooney told RTL radio in December that he loves French culture and language, even if he’s still bad at it after 400 days of courses. His wife speaks fluent French and regularly collaborates with academic institutions and international organizations based in France.

France’s Foreign Ministry defended the citizenship decision, stating the Clooneys were eligible under French civil code that permits naturalization for French speaking foreigners who contribute through distinguished service to France’s influence and the prosperity of its international economic relations. The ministry said George Clooney’s status as a global movie star and Amal Clooney’s work as a renowned lawyer met these conditions.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said he was very happy with the actor and his family becoming French, stating the country was lucky to have them. The Foreign Ministry added that like many French citizens, they are delighted to welcome George and Amal Clooney into the national community, noting they maintain strong personal, professional and family ties with France.

However, the decision drew criticism from Marie Pierre Vedrenne, a junior interior minister, who told France Info radio station that she personally understood the feeling of some French people about a double standard. Her comments came as new immigration rules took effect on January 1 requiring applicants to demonstrate French language proficiency at university entry level and pass a civic knowledge test.

About 48,800 people acquired French nationality by decree in 2024, according to interior ministry figures. The Clooneys’ citizenship came before the tougher language requirements went into effect, though critics noted Clooney has conceded his French remains poor despite extensive language courses.

In a recent Variety interview, Clooney recalled being friendly with Trump before he entered politics, saying Trump used to call him frequently and once tried to help him get into a hospital to see a back surgeon. Clooney described Trump as a big goofball at the time, adding that all changed when he entered politics.

Clooney has been vocal about the current state of American media, particularly expressing concern about CBS News under its new editor in chief, Bari Weiss. The actor criticized CBS and ABC for settling lawsuits filed by the Trump administration rather than challenging them in court, stating that if the networks had fought back, the country wouldn’t be in its current situation.

Weiss responded to Clooney’s criticism by inviting him to visit the CBS Broadcast Center, writing in a statement published in the New York Post that began with Bonjour, Mr. Clooney. She expressed interest in having him learn more about their work while spending the holidays relaunching the Evening News program.

Trump has maintained a contentious relationship with Clooney throughout both of his presidential terms, previously calling the actor a fake movie actor in a Truth Social post after publication of his op ed urging Biden to withdraw from the race. Clooney told National Public Radio (NPR) in December that his decision to speak out on political issues generally comes down to when he feels like no one else is going to do it.

The actor told NPR that people lose all their clout if they fight every fight, emphasizing the need to pick battles carefully based on knowledge and where one has some influence, hoping that approach has at least some effect. He stated he doesn’t give up his right to freedom of speech because he has a Screen Actors Guild card and will continue standing up for his beliefs even if it means people who disagree won’t see his movies.

Clooney completed a Broadway run playing legendary CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow and previously directed Good Night, and Good Luck, a film about the journalist in which he also played former CBS News president Fred Friendly. The son of longtime television anchor Nick Clooney has repeatedly expressed concerns about press freedom and the functioning of American journalism.

Film director Jim Jarmusch announced on Friday that he was also applying for French citizenship, telling French radio that he wanted a place to escape the United States. The announcement came amid broader discussions about Americans seeking citizenship elsewhere following Trump’s return to the presidency.

The exchange between Trump and Clooney represents the latest in a series of public disputes between the president and Hollywood figures who have criticized his administration. Trump’s administration has backed anti immigration parties in Europe while maintaining that countries like France face major crime problems due to their immigration policies.