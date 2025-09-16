Activists Blame Government’s Enforcement Failures for Escalating Galamsey Crisis

Environmental campaigners have delivered scathing criticism of Ghana’s leadership over its handling of illegal small-scale mining, arguing that existing laws remain toothless while communities face devastating health and economic consequences from the ongoing galamsey crisis.

Speaking during an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, three prominent voices painted an alarming picture of how government inaction has allowed illegal mining to destroy entire agricultural communities and contaminate critical water resources across Ghana.

Farmer Bismark Oppong from Dormaa Ahenkro detailed how illegal miners destroyed his livelihood by polluting the river system he depended on for irrigation. His seasonal vegetable operation, which previously generated between GHC30,000 and GHC50,000 annually, collapsed overnight when mining activities contaminated his water source.

“All of a sudden, the river got diluted with their washing. At the end of the day, we had no water to continue farming,” Oppong explained, describing how gun-wielding miners intimidated farmers who attempted to resist the encroachment.

Despite reporting the matter to traditional authorities, Oppong received no meaningful intervention and has been unable to resume farming operations. His experience reflects thousands of similar cases across Ghana’s mining regions, where agricultural communities face systematic displacement without recourse.

Environmental health specialist Ernest Alazé warned that the crisis extends far beyond immediate economic losses to pose existential threats to Ghana’s survival as a nation. The contamination of water bodies with mercury and cyanide has created long-term health emergencies that will persist for decades.

“We are losing most of our water bodies… the turbidity is high, chemicals are all over the place, and we cannot even have fish farming,” Alazé stated, highlighting how the pollution has eliminated multiple economic activities simultaneously.

Ghana’s water regulator has warned the country may need to import water within five years due to galamsey activities along water bodies, underscoring the severity of the environmental degradation. Young people in affected communities are developing kidney and liver complications linked to chemical exposure, creating a public health crisis that demands immediate intervention.

However, Alazé argued that comprehensive solutions could still reverse the damage if applied systematically. He cautioned against blanket bans that ignore the livelihood needs of thousands of people dependent on mining activities.

“We cannot wake up a day and say we are stopping galamsey. People will resist because it’s their livelihood. But we need effective measures that help both sides,” he emphasized, calling for pragmatic approaches that address both environmental protection and economic necessities.

A Rocha Ghana Deputy National Director Daryl Bosu delivered the harshest criticism of government performance, arguing that Ghana possesses adequate legal frameworks to combat illegal mining but lacks the political will to implement them effectively.

“Our leaders have failed to implement the solution that we all know will solve the problem,” Bosu stated bluntly. “If something is not working in this country, we have no cause but to put the blame at the feet of the government because they are responsible for the leadership.”

Bosu has previously criticized the government for failing to implement the mutually agreed plan to combat illegal mining following the 2021 National Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining, highlighting a pattern of policy announcements without enforcement.

The environmental activist pointed to existing mining laws that provide mechanisms to track excavators, prosecute offenders, and hold landowners accountable for facilitating illegal operations. These legal tools remain largely unused, creating a climate of impunity that encourages continued illegal activities.

“We are living through different worlds… leadership is failing us. Our government is failing us,” Bosu added, renewing calls for declaring a state of emergency in the most affected regions.

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey called on President John Dramani Mahama to reaffirm his commitment to tackling the escalating crisis in a press release issued on September 15, 2025, indicating that advocacy groups see the new administration as a potential turning point.

The activists’ testimony reveals the cascading impacts of galamsey beyond environmental destruction. Rural communities face food insecurity as agricultural lands become unusable, while poisoned water systems eliminate fishing and force communities to seek alternative water sources at significant cost.

Recent incidents, including the attack on journalist Akwasi Agyei Annim while documenting illegal mining in the Breman-Adomanya forest in February 2025, demonstrate how illegal miners operate with increasing boldness despite police awareness.

The practice perpetuates child labour and creates unsafe working conditions while eroding trust in government institutions tasked with enforcement, according to legal experts analyzing the broader implications of Ghana’s enforcement failures.

The economic implications extend beyond local communities. Ghana’s position as the world’s second-highest cocoa producer faces threats as cocoa farms are destroyed to make space for illegal gold mining sites, potentially affecting the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Government officials have announced new strategies including registering small-scale miners into cooperatives and launching programs to reclaim degraded areas, but activists argue these initiatives lack the enforcement mechanisms necessary for success.

The testimonies underscore a fundamental disconnect between policy announcements and ground-level implementation. While successive governments have declared war on galamsey, the persistence and expansion of illegal mining activities suggest that enforcement remains the critical missing element in Ghana’s anti-galamsey strategy.

As communities continue bearing the environmental and health costs of government inaction, the activists’ message remains clear: existing laws provide adequate tools to combat illegal mining if leaders demonstrate the political courage to enforce them systematically and consistently.