 Activist Pushes Five-Year Deadline for Borderless Africa Tour

Ras Mubarak, architect of a transcontinental tourism campaign, argues Africa must scrap borders within five years—not four decades.

The former Ghanaian lawmaker dismissed the African Union’s 2063 target as impractical for today’s youth. “How many of us will be alive by 2063?” he challenged journalists in Accra. His solution hinges on immediate action: a 163-day trek across 39 nations to pressure leaders for visa-free travel by 2030.

Mubarak’s team set off from Black Star Square this week, aiming to cover 40,000 kilometres from Togo to Nigeria and beyond. They’ll personally deliver appeals to heads of state while rallying civil society support. “Young graduates in Nairobi or Accra can’t wait forty years for opportunity,” he insisted, citing faster integration on other continents. The campaign bets on public momentum to force political change.

Skeptics question the timeline, but Mubarak remains defiant. “Others achieved this; why not Africa?” His convoy heads next to Lomé, with citizen engagement central to their strategy. If governments ignore the plea, he believes streetside pressure may yet rewrite the schedule. The tour concludes in Ghana next year, testing whether borders truly crumble faster from the ground up.