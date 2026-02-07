Activist Petitions Chief Justice for Mandatory Psychiatric Assessments of Judges

A Ghanaian media practitioner and civil society activist has petitioned Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, calling for mandatory psychiatric assessments of all judges and magistrates as a measure to restore public confidence in the country’s judiciary.

In a petition dated February 4, 2026, and addressed to the Chief Justice, Ohenenana Kwaku Kyei urged the Judicial Service to institute comprehensive mental health evaluations for judges prior to appointment and at regular intervals during their tenure. The proposal seeks to introduce routine psychiatric screening as part of judicial qualification and continuing assessment processes.

Kyei cited growing public concern over judicial integrity, pointing to declining trust in the courts and perceptions of bias, corruption and inconsistent rulings in politically sensitive cases. He argued that persistent public skepticism can erode the legitimacy of the entire judicial system and weaken the social fabric that binds justice with trust.

The petition referenced World Health Organization (WHO) estimates suggesting that approximately 13 percent of Ghana’s population lives with some form of mental health disorder. Kyei argued that psychological fitness is critical in professions involving complex judgment and ethical decision making, particularly in the judiciary where decisions have far reaching consequences on individual rights and national stability.

While stressing that the proposal was not an indictment of individual judges, Kyei stated that routine psychiatric evaluations would affirm judicial competence, enable early identification of mental health challenges, and strengthen public confidence in the justice system. He emphasized that the initiative was driven by a sincere desire to strengthen Ghana’s judiciary, protect its reputation and uphold the rights of every citizen to fair and impartial adjudication.

Kyei offered to mobilize funding for the initiative, pledging to coordinate public, private and philanthropic resources to cover the cost of assessments without burdening the judiciary or state finances. The proposal includes a commitment to establish a sustainable funding mechanism that would support the implementation of the psychiatric evaluation program across all levels of the judicial hierarchy.

The office of the Chief Justice has acknowledged receipt of the petition. However, no official response has been issued regarding the proposal or whether the Judicial Service will consider implementing such assessments as part of its judicial appointment and performance evaluation processes.

Ghana’s judiciary, long regarded as a pillar of democratic stability, has in recent years faced increased scrutiny amid allegations of corruption, delays in adjudication and questions over judicial independence. Public confidence in the courts has been tested by high profile cases involving perceived bias, inconsistent rulings and concerns about external influence on judicial decision making.

Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who was sworn in on November 17, 2025, has outlined ambitious plans to reform the judiciary and address court congestion. His initiatives include morning and afternoon court sessions, expansion of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services, and the establishment of specialized courts, including Galamsey courts dedicated to prosecuting illegal mining cases.

The Chief Justice has also emphasized the importance of judicial integrity, competence and independence in recent addresses to judges and magistrates. At the swearing in ceremony of 52 Circuit Court judges on January 30, 2026, he cautioned that public confidence in the judiciary is fragile, built over time but easily eroded, and advised judges to avoid conduct that could compromise their impartiality or create perceptions of impropriety.

The petition comes at a time when the judiciary is implementing various reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and public trust. The Judicial Service is currently revising the Rules of Court, which are expected to come into force by March 2026, and has introduced technological innovations to enhance justice delivery.

Legal experts and civil society organizations have expressed mixed reactions to the proposal for mandatory psychiatric assessments. Some argue that mental health evaluations could enhance judicial quality and protect both judges and litigants, while others raise concerns about potential stigmatization, privacy issues and the practical challenges of implementation.

The debate over judicial competence and fitness has gained attention in several jurisdictions globally, with some countries implementing psychological assessments as part of judicial selection processes. However, mandatory psychiatric evaluations for sitting judges remain controversial and raise questions about judicial independence and the separation of powers.