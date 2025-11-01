Activist Lauds Media as President Mahama Cancels SML Contracts

Anti-corruption activist Oliver Barker Vormawor has praised investigative journalists for exposing alleged corruption where state institutions failed to act. His comments come as President John Mahama cancels all government contracts with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited.

In a social media post, Vormawor argued that independent media outlets like The Fourth Estate have proven essential in uncovering questionable deals. He suggested the state’s reluctance to initiate its own probes enables graft, stating that without journalistic investigations, claims of wrongdoing would be dismissed as fabrication.

The activist’s commentary aligns with a major development reported by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni. According to his report, President Mahama has terminated all SML agreements following an investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor. The cancelled contract, reportedly valued over 500 million dollars for five years, covered revenue assurance in the petroleum and mining sectors.

This move signals a significant shift in the government’s approach to major contracts. The deal was previously described by critics as problematic, with the investigation revealing its extensive financial scope. The cancellation marks a pivotal moment for governance and accountability in Ghana’s lucrative natural resource sectors.