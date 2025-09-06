Activist Demands Galamsey Crackdown One Month After Fatal Crash

A prominent civil society leader issued an urgent call to President John Mahama for decisive action against illegal mining exactly one month after eight government officials died in a helicopter crash during an anti-galamsey mission.

Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom Opoku Agyemang, Executive Director of the Let Truth Be Told Alliance, published an open letter Friday demanding the president declare a state of emergency on illegal mining activities known locally as galamsey.

The August 6 helicopter crash killed Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six other officials traveling to launch an anti-illegal mining program in Obuasi.

The activist’s letter criticized what he described as the government’s lukewarm approach to combating galamsey, despite the tragic loss of lives in service of the anti-mining campaign.

“Their sacrifice demands more than state funerals and posthumous promotions,” the letter stated, calling for war-footing measures against illegal mining operations across Ghana.

Multiple political figures and civil society groups have intensified calls for stronger galamsey action following the helicopter tragedy, with some legislators demanding emergency declarations to address the environmental crisis.

President Mahama has previously acknowledged the complexity of the galamsey fight. Speaking at Labour Day celebrations in May, he stated he “never believed the fight against illegal mining could be won in just four months” while reaffirming his administration’s commitment.

During his 2025 State of the Nation Address, the president outlined proactive measures his government has adopted to battle illegal mining challenges, though critics argue implementation remains insufficient.

The open letter draws a controversial parallel between the helicopter crash date and the August 6, 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, suggesting Ghana should treat the crash site with similar long-term development focus as Japan applied to its devastated cities.

Opoku Agyemang’s organization advocates for sustainable development and infrastructure investment in the crash-affected district, moving beyond temporary relief measures to create lasting economic opportunities for affected communities.

The National House of Chiefs has also urged President Mahama to intensify anti-galamsey efforts, reflecting broader traditional authority concerns about environmental destruction from illegal mining.

Ghana’s government announced renewed crackdowns on illegal mining activities in early September, though activists argue such measures have proven inadequate in previous administrations.

The activist’s letter specifically challenges suggestions from some government officials that a state of emergency cannot be declared on galamsey, calling such positions “reckless and wicked” while questioning the administration’s commitment level.

Environmental degradation from illegal mining continues affecting water bodies, agricultural lands, and forest reserves across Ghana’s mineral-rich regions, particularly in the Ashanti, Western, and Eastern regions.

The fatal helicopter was traveling from Accra toward the gold-mining area of Obuasi when it crashed in the Adansi area of Ashanti region, underscoring the dangerous conditions faced by officials combating illegal mining.

Some commentators have described the tragedy as carrying divine significance, with calls for spiritual as well as practical responses to the galamsey crisis affecting Ghana’s natural resources.

The Let Truth Be Told Alliance has positioned itself as a watchdog organization monitoring government accountability on environmental and governance issues, using the motto “TerraVeritas Imperative” meaning “The Truth About the Earth is Urgent.”

Opposition politicians and civil society groups continue pressing for stronger enforcement measures, including military deployment to mining areas and severe penalties for illegal operators and their facilitators.

The timing of the activist’s letter coincides with increased public attention on environmental issues, as communities report continued water pollution and agricultural damage despite government promises of decisive action.

President Mahama’s administration faces pressure to demonstrate tangible progress on galamsey beyond rhetoric, with critics noting that previous governments have made similar promises without achieving lasting success.

The helicopter crash victims have become symbolic figures in Ghana’s ongoing environmental struggles, with their deaths serving as rallying points for renewed activism against illegal mining operations.

Looking ahead, civil society organizations plan continued pressure campaigns until they see concrete evidence of sustained government action against galamsey operators and their support networks.