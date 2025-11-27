Active Mobile Money Agents Drop to 453000 Despite Transaction Surge

Ghana’s mobile money industry faces a structural challenge as active agent numbers decline sharply even while transactions reach record levels, according to new Bank of Ghana (BoG) data.

Active mobile money agents fell to 453,000 in October 2025, down from previous peaks above 600,000, marking one of the steepest sustained drops since mobile money became mainstream. The decline comes despite unprecedented growth in transactions and account registrations across the sector.

The central bank’s November 2025 Summary of Economic and Financial Data reveals that registered agents now total 949,000, meaning more than half are not actively operating. This widening gap suggests possible profitability challenges, reduced demand for cash-in and cash-out services, or increasing migration toward digital, app-based transactions that bypass physical agent locations.

A similar pattern emerges on the customer side. Registered mobile money accounts reached 79 million in October 2025, yet only 25 million accounts remain active. Nearly two-thirds of accounts sit dormant or unused, raising questions about user engagement and account activation strategies.

Despite these structural weaknesses, mobile money usage continues hitting new highs. Total transactions climbed to 893 million in October, maintaining strong upward momentum driven by everyday retail payments, business operations and continued digitalization of services.

The value of mobile money transactions surged to GH¢434.73 billion in October, one of the highest monthly figures recorded. This performance underscores the platform’s central role in driving economic activity across Ghana.

The contradictory trends present a complex picture for industry stakeholders. Booming transaction levels coupled with shrinking agent activity raise concerns about the operational health and future direction of Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem.

The agent network decline may reflect rising operational costs that squeeze profit margins for individual agents. Market consolidation among agent operators could also contribute to the reduction in active participants, as larger players absorb smaller operations.

Changes in user behavior offer another explanation. Growing smartphone penetration and improved internet connectivity enable more Ghanaians to conduct transactions directly through mobile apps, reducing reliance on physical agents for basic services. This shift toward self-service digital platforms could permanently reshape the agent model that defined mobile money’s early growth.

Industry observers note that agents still play crucial roles in rural and underserved areas where digital literacy remains limited and cash transactions dominate. The challenge lies in maintaining viable agent networks in these communities while urban users increasingly bypass agents altogether.

Regulatory factors may also influence agent activity levels. Compliance requirements, transaction limits and evolving consumer protection rules create operational complexities that smaller agents struggle to navigate profitably.

The massive gap between registered and active accounts suggests onboarding practices that prioritize quantity over quality. Many accounts appear to be opened but never meaningfully used, indicating potential issues with user education, trust or practical utility for certain customer segments.

Financial inclusion advocates have long promoted mobile money as a tool to bring unbanked populations into the formal financial system. The high dormancy rate challenges this narrative, suggesting that simply opening accounts does not guarantee sustained financial participation.

The scale of mobile money activity confirms its position as the backbone of Ghana’s digital economy. However, pressures within the agent network reveal emerging vulnerabilities that industry players and policymakers may need to address to ensure long-term sustainability.

Telecommunications companies operating mobile money platforms have not publicly commented on the agent decline. The Bank of Ghana has similarly not issued guidance on whether the trend raises regulatory concerns or requires intervention.

Market analysts suggest the industry may be entering a maturation phase where growth patterns shift from network expansion to efficiency optimization. This transition could involve fewer but more professional agents serving customers through enhanced service quality rather than geographic proliferation.