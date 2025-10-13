ActionAid Ghana Pushes for Climate Investment in Coastal Areas

ActionAid Ghana has issued an urgent call for increased climate adaptation funding to safeguard the nation’s vulnerable coastal communities, coinciding with today’s observance of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. The organization’s demand comes as Ghana’s 550 kilometre coastline faces mounting threats from climate change impacts that have already displaced families and destroyed livelihoods in multiple communities.

The appeal aligns with this year’s global theme for the day, “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters,” which emphasizes proactive investment rather than reactive spending on disaster response. According to ActionAid, communities stretching from Ada in the Greater Accra Region to Anloga in the Volta Region are experiencing severe coastal erosion, rising sea levels, and increasingly frequent tidal surges that threaten homes, farms, and fishing grounds.

The organization has been actively addressing these challenges through a $2.7 million coastal resilience project launched earlier this year. The initiative targets 11 high-risk communities across Greater Accra and Volta regions, including Agorkedzi, Agbledomi, Dzita, Tegbi, Woe, Whutti, Azizanya, Akaplabanya, Wokumagbe, and Goi, with interventions planned over 18 months.

However, ActionAid argues that while project-based approaches provide temporary relief, Ghana needs systematic, long-term government commitment to climate adaptation financing. The organization points out that current funding levels remain inadequate compared to the scale of devastation facing coastal populations, many of whom depend entirely on fishing and coastal agriculture for survival.

The ongoing resilience project employs a community-driven approach anchored on early warning systems, nature-based solutions, and climate-resilient livelihoods. But environmental advocates stress that without sustained national investment and policy frameworks, these localized efforts won’t be enough to protect Ghana’s extensive coastal zone.

The timing of ActionAid’s statement isn’t coincidental. The 2025 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction calls for two specific actions: increasing funding for disaster risk reduction in public and international budgets, and ensuring all development and private investments are risk-informed and resilient. This represents a global recognition that prevention costs far less than disaster response.

Ghana’s coastal communities have witnessed accelerating environmental changes in recent years. Families who’ve lived by the sea for generations now watch helplessly as ocean waves devour their ancestral lands, forcing relocations that disrupt social structures and economic activities. Fishing communities report changing fish migration patterns and reduced catches, while salt production and coastal farming face regular destruction from unpredictable weather patterns.

The theme highlights the need to address the escalating costs of disasters by shifting focus from reactive response to proactive investments in disaster risk reduction. For Ghana, this means moving beyond emergency responses to building infrastructure and systems that can withstand climate shocks.

ActionAid’s demand reflects broader concerns within Ghana’s civil society sector about climate vulnerability. The organization has consistently advocated for climate justice, arguing that developing nations like Ghana bear minimal responsibility for global emissions yet suffer disproportionately from climate impacts. This creates a moral imperative for international support, but ActionAid insists that domestic resource mobilization must also increase significantly.

The coastal resilience question extends beyond environmental protection to economic security. Ghana’s fishing industry employs thousands directly and supports countless more through processing and trading activities. Coastal erosion doesn’t just destroy homes; it eliminates productive assets and income sources, potentially creating poverty cycles that persist for generations.

As Ghana grapples with multiple development challenges, ActionAid’s message underscores a difficult truth: climate adaptation can’t wait for perfect economic conditions. The longer authorities delay substantial investment in coastal protection, the higher the eventual price tag becomes. Whether Ghana’s policymakers will heed this call remains to be seen, but for communities already losing ground to the Atlantic Ocean, time is running out.