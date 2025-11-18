Action Chapel International Launches 45th IMPACT Conference in Accra

Action Chapel International (ACI) has officially launched IMPACT 2025, the 45th edition of its annual global gathering focused on prayer, worship, and spiritual transformation. The week-long event runs from Sunday, November 30 to Sunday, December 7, 2025 at the Prayer Cathedral on Spintex Road in Accra, with services scheduled at 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily, and 8:00 a.m. on Sundays.

This year’s theme, “Let There Be a Performance,” draws from Luke 1:45 and represents a prophetic call for divine fulfillment in believers’ lives. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International and the United Denominations of Action Churches Worldwide (UDAC), explained the conference’s origins during the media launch. He shared that IMPACT began nearly five decades ago from his personal spiritual journey and desire to reach young people who were absent from churches at the time.

The Archbishop recalled his early ministry days when many young people frequented nightclubs, discos, and streets rather than attending church. After his own encounter with Christ, he felt a moral and spiritual responsibility to share his testimony and challenge others. That conviction birthed what has become an annual gathering spanning 45 years.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams emphasized that IMPACT has always prioritized creating encounters over merely dispensing information. He explained that the conference’s power lies in life-changing experiences attendees carry beyond the event itself. People may forget words spoken, he noted, but they never forget transformative moments. Each year, the gathering aims to create a divine atmosphere where lives change, destinies take shape, and people discover what God has placed within them.

Addressing this year’s theme, the Archbishop described it as a bold prophetic declaration for believers to anchor their faith in divine promises despite facing adversity. He urged attendees to declare fulfillment before fear, panic, or doubt take hold. The conference will focus on contending for manifestation across spiritual, emotional, economic, and social dimensions of life.

IMPACT 2025 features several prominent speakers whose ministries resonate across the African continent. Confirmed ministers include Apostle Joshua Selman, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, Bishop Bernard Ogyiri-Asare, Reverend Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, Apostle Isi Igenegba, and Reverend Dr. David Antwi. Archbishop Duncan-Williams explained these speakers were carefully selected for their demonstrated ability to minister with depth, relevance, and prophetic insight rather than for novelty purposes.

Organizers have implemented extensive logistical and security arrangements for the event. The Impact Arena, a combined indoor and outdoor facility, will host the gathering and accommodate large volumes of attendees safely. Security measures include scanners, ambulances, military and police personnel, crowd management teams, and overflow holding areas. Previous editions have attracted more than 30,000 attendees, prompting reinforced safety protocols for 2025.

A massive citywide float will precede the main event on Saturday, November 29 beginning at 9:00 a.m. The procession will feature low-loader trucks, brass bands, volunteers, and media partners moving through strategic routes to signal the commencement of IMPACT week and build momentum across the city.

Bishop Ebenezer Obodai, Chair of the College of Bishops and supervising bishop at the Prayer Cathedral, highlighted spiritual foundations that have sustained the ministry’s relevance for 45 years. He identified prayer as the distinguishing mark of Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ leadership, describing it as strategic and disciplined practice that has kept the ministry relevant for decades.

Bishop Obodai also commended the Archbishop’s longstanding commitment to evangelism, mentorship, and social transformation. He cited initiatives including orphanage support, community feeding programmes, drug rehabilitation work, and the establishment of the Prayer Mountain at Berekuso as evidence of the ministry’s broader impact.

Bishop Suzanne Nti led the opening prayer at the launch, emphasizing the global significance of IMPACT and its role in shaping individuals and nations. She prayed that attendees from around the globe would witness signs, wonders, and miracles, with the gathering inspiring change across regions and nations.

The conference maintains a strong commitment to youth development through mentorship programmes, university outreach, tailored youth sessions during conference week, and intentional grooming of young leaders. Many current church leaders were once youth mentored directly by the Archbishop, reflecting the ministry’s intergenerational legacy.

Bishop Obodai called on media and the public to participate in the experience rather than simply publish news about it. He expressed hope that media partners would help extend IMPACT’s message across Ghana and globally, encouraging them to witness firsthand the transformative power the gathering carries. Other clergy present at the media launch included Bishop Dick Essandoh, Bishop Oko Adjei, Bishop John Ahiati, Bishop Pat Sappor, and Reverend Francis Dadzie.

Special IMPACT sessions are scheduled for Friday, December 5, including a morning impartation service from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and an all-night service from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Further inquiries can be directed to Action Chapel International at the Prayer Cathedral on Spintex Road.