ACME Institute Receives Real Estate Agency Accreditation

The ACME Institute of Real Estate has secured official accreditation from Ghana’s Real Estate Agency Council (REAC) to deliver approved professional education and licensing programs under the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020.

The accreditation, granted on January 7, 2026, authorizes the institute to conduct qualifying courses for real estate salespersons and brokers, along with continuing professional development (CPD) modules aligned with national regulatory standards. The milestone marks a significant step in Ghana’s effort to professionalize its real estate sector through structured education and oversight.

Victoria Osei Sampah, founder and chief executive officer of ACME Institute of Real Estate, described the accreditation as a defining moment for real estate education in Ghana. She emphasized that the recognition reflects the institute’s commitment to professionalism, regulatory compliance, and capacity building within the industry.

Sampah stated that ACME aims to shape a disciplined, ethical, and globally competitive real estate workforce aligned with Ghana’s national development goals. The institute serves as the education and training arm of the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA), positioning it to translate regulatory standards into practical, high-quality instruction for practitioners.

The accreditation framework established by REAC aims to restore trust, structure, and accountability in the real estate sector. Sampah noted that proper education equips practitioners to operate responsibly, protect consumers, and elevate Ghana’s real estate industry reputation both locally and internationally.

ACME Institute will now deliver programs that meet REAC specifications across three categories: real estate salesperson qualifications, real estate broker credentials, and specialized continuing professional development modules. These offerings comply fully with requirements set forth in the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1047).

The Real Estate Agency Council was established under Act 1047 to license, regulate, and oversee real estate agents, brokers, developers, and firms operating in Ghana. The council’s mandate includes maintaining transparency, professionalism, and integrity within the sector while protecting consumer interests.

REAC’s regulatory roles encompass licensing practitioners and firms, maintaining a central database of registered professionals, ensuring anti-money laundering compliance, issuing transaction certificates, conducting office inspections, and publishing lists of practitioners in good standing. The council also sets mandatory professional indemnity coverage requirements and quarterly reporting obligations.

ACME Institute recently partnered with GREPA to deliver a four-day pre-license education program held in Accra from December 1 to 4, 2025. The training covered agency practice fundamentals, ethics, client representation, property documentation, fraud prevention, dispute avoidance, listing standards, and regulatory reporting under REAC oversight.

Bridget Akyaa Gyasi from REAC presented on the final day of that program, outlining Act 1047’s mandate, licensing requirements, inspections, compliance expectations, and reporting obligations. The session detailed the licensing process, eligibility criteria, and the council’s supervisory mechanisms for ensuring industry standards.

ACME provided curriculum delivery and student facilitation for the December training while GREPA coordinated program logistics and stakeholder engagement. Sampah emphasized during that event that structured professional education, consistent monitoring, and adherence to Act 1047 remain critical to strengthening consumer confidence and improving service delivery.

The December program also introduced commercial real estate investment concepts through a module delivered by CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) for the first time in Ghana. The course covered net operating income calculations, capitalization rates, market cycles, investment risk, commercial lease structures, and analytical tools used by institutional investors.

Patrick Moore, a GREPA board member recently appointed to the National Association of REALTORS board, stated that Ghana shows readiness for structured advancement into commercial real estate. He cited strong interest levels, analytical appreciation, and willingness to invest in the practice area as indicators of immediate growth potential.

Registration has opened for January 2026 and March 2026 training cohorts, with expanded CCIM modules and regional delivery planned for Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, and Cape Coast. Prospective participants can contact ACME Institute for enrollment information.

The institute expressed appreciation to REAC for its guidance and oversight, as well as to faculty members, partners, mentors, and stakeholders whose support contributed to achieving accreditation. ACME emphasized that the recognition positions it to play a strategic role in strengthening practitioner competence and supporting regulatory compliance.

With formal accreditation secured, ACME Institute of Real Estate joins the framework of approved education providers working to align Ghana’s real estate training with international best practices. The development supports broader industry transformation efforts aimed at reducing property disputes, enhancing accountability, and building institutional capacity.

The Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 requires every individual or firm offering real estate agency services in Ghana to obtain licensing from REAC. The legislation aims to ensure all professionals operate with integrity, competence, and accountability while upholding high standards in Ghana’s real estate market.

ACME Institute’s accreditation arrives as Ghana’s real estate sector experiences increased scrutiny and professionalization. The combination of regulatory oversight, structured education, and mandatory licensing creates a framework intended to protect consumers while supporting the industry’s credibility and growth trajectory.

The institute operates from its headquarters in Accra, where it develops and delivers real estate education programs designed to raise standards and promote ethical practice across Ghana’s property sector. ACME’s curriculum emphasizes regulatory compliance, consumer protection, and evidence-based professional development.

As the education partner for GREPA, ACME Institute serves practitioners seeking formal credentials and those pursuing continuing education requirements. The relationship between the professional association and its training affiliate creates integrated pathways for knowledge transfer and industry development.

REAC continues expanding its regulatory infrastructure, working with government agencies, industry associations, civil society groups, and international bodies to enhance the quality and credibility of real estate services. The council’s collaborative approach aims to build a strong, ethical, and investor-friendly market environment.